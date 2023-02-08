Private cloud services market size to grow at a CAGR of 26.71% by 2027; Increased inclination for private cloud for enhanced data security will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Private cloud services market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Private Cloud Services Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cazena Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HashiCorp Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nutanix Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Oracle Corp., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Service (IaaS, SaaS, and PaaS), End-user (Large enterprise, Small, and medium enterprise), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

In 2017, the private cloud services market was valued at USD 50.47 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 30.09 billion. The private cloud services market size is estimated to grow by USD 276.36 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 26.71% according to Technavio.

Private cloud services market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Private cloud services market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Adobe Inc. - The company offers private cloud services through Adobe Experience Cloud.

- The company offers private cloud services through Adobe Experience Cloud. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers private cloud services through its subsidiary Alibaba Cloud .

- The company offers private cloud services through its subsidiary . Alphabet Inc. - The company offers private cloud services through Google Cloud.

- The company offers private cloud services through Google Cloud. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers private cloud services namely Amazon Virtual Private Cloud.

Private cloud services market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Increased inclination for private cloud for enhanced data security

Rise in adoption of cloud among SMEs

Control over data backup and recovery

KEY Challenges –

High costs associated with private cloud services

Lack of scalability in private cloud

Vendor lock-in and operational complexities

The private cloud services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this private cloud services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the private cloud services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the private cloud services market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the private cloud services market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of private cloud services market vendors

Private Cloud Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 176 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.71% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 276.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cazena Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HashiCorp Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nutanix Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., and Oracle Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

