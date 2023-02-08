Private cloud services market size to grow at a CAGR of 26.71% by 2027; Increased inclination for private cloud for enhanced data security will drive growth - Technavio

Feb 08, 2023, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Private cloud services market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, including Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cazena Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HashiCorp Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nutanix Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Oracle Corp., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Service (IaaS, SaaS, and PaaS), End-user (Large enterprise, Small, and medium enterprise), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
To understand more about the public cloud services market, request a sample report
In 2017, the private cloud services market was valued at USD 50.47 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 30.09 billion. The private cloud services market size is estimated to grow by USD 276.36 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 26.71% according to Technavio.
Why Buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report
Private cloud services market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
- For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
Private cloud services market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- Adobe Inc. - The company offers private cloud services through Adobe Experience Cloud.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers private cloud services through its subsidiary Alibaba Cloud.
- Alphabet Inc. - The company offers private cloud services through Google Cloud.
- Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers private cloud services namely Amazon Virtual Private Cloud.
Private cloud services market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
- Increased inclination for private cloud for enhanced data security
- Rise in adoption of cloud among SMEs
- Control over data backup and recovery
KEY Challenges –
- High costs associated with private cloud services
- Lack of scalability in private cloud
- Vendor lock-in and operational complexities
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!
The private cloud services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this private cloud services market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the private cloud services market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the private cloud services market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the private cloud services market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of private cloud services market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
- The cloud computing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.32% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 429.6 billion. The increased use of containers will boost cloud adoption and will notably drive market growth, although factors such as vendor lock-in and operational complexities may impede the market growth.
- The cloud backup and recovery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.43% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 20,727.97 million. The reduction in IT expenditure is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as latency in the cloud network may impede the market growth.
|
Private Cloud Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
176
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.71%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 276.36 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
23.9
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key countries
|
US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cazena Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HashiCorp Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nutanix Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., and Oracle Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global private cloud services market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global private cloud services market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Service
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Service
- 6.3 IaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on IaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on IaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on IaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on IaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 SaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on SaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on SaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on SaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on SaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 PaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on PaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on PaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on PaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on PaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Service
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Large enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Large enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Small and medium enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Small and medium enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 110: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Adobe Inc.
- Exhibit 112: Adobe Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Adobe Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Adobe Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 115: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Exhibit 117: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 121: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Alphabet Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 124: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 126: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 129: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 BMC Software Inc.
- Exhibit 131: BMC Software Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: BMC Software Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: BMC Software Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 134: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 137: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Dell Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 139: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 142: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.10 HashiCorp Inc.
- Exhibit 144: HashiCorp Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: HashiCorp Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: HashiCorp Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Exhibit 147: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 150: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 151: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus
- 12.12 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 152: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 154: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 155: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 157: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 159: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 160: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 162: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 164: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 165: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 166: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.15 SAP SE
- Exhibit 167: SAP SE - Overview
- Exhibit 168: SAP SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 169: SAP SE - Key news
- Exhibit 170: SAP SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 171: SAP SE - Segment focus
- 12.16 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Exhibit 172: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 173: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 174: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 175: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 176: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.17 TIBCO Software Inc.
- Exhibit 177: TIBCO Software Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 178: TIBCO Software Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 179: TIBCO Software Inc. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 183: Research methodology
- Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 185: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article