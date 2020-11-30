Private Divorce Trial Forum Launches in New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Divorcing couples and their counsel will no longer have to wait for the overburdened New York State court system to schedule a trial on financial issues related to their divorce.

Eric Wrubel, a matrimonial attorney with a 25-year career practicing in New York, envisioned and has founded NYC Private Justice (NYCPJ) which provides a platform for litigants in a divorce or family law action to have financial issues heard by an experienced, neutral third party who will render a binding decision following the presentation of admissible evidence.

Eric Wrubel, Founder NYC Private Justice, Private Divorce Trial Forum

This innovative concept is the first of its kind in New York and will revolutionize how contested divorces and related financial hearings can be handled.

NYCPJ is also a novel option for individuals who want the financial aspects of the dissolution of their marriage handled with complete privacy, as well as expeditiously.

NYCPJ hearings will be adjudicated by highly qualified and respected former New York State matrimonial judges and special referees, either virtually or in-person, using state-of-the-art technology to ensure privacy. NYCPJ will provide an experience that is nearly identical to a trial held in a New York State courthouse, with the advantage that NYCPJ trials will proceed without interruptions from motion practice, conferences, or telephone calls, and these trials will be scheduled without being listed on a publicly-available docket.

"By selecting an alternative dispute resolution to the bottle-necked New York State court system, divorcing couples and their attorneys now have the ability to schedule their trials and resolve outstanding issues, far sooner than if they remained in the system, and with complete privacy," Mr. Wrubel said. "Rather than waiting months or even years to have their cases heard and decided, NYC Private Justice provides litigants and their counsel the ability to schedule a trial in front of an experienced jurist virtually within weeks of the initial contact."

"This is a novel idea which addresses a growing need in our matrimonial court system. NYC Private Justice gives couples a forum in which to have their cases heard in much the same way as they would have a trial handled in a New York State courthouse, but more efficiently, and with absolute privacy," Hon. Jacqueline W. Silbermann said.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York State court system is unable to expeditiously schedule the significant backlog of trials and hearings which accrued with the shutdown of the state courts. In addition, significant proposed cuts to the budget of the New York State Office of Court Administration will result in fewer judges sitting on the bench, as well as the inevitable elimination of judicial hearing officers and special referees.

With fewer fact-finders available in the New York State court system, litigants will face even more significant delays in having their divorce cases heard. For more information about NYC Private Justice, please visit our website, www.nycpj.com or call 1-888-DRL 236B.

About Eric Wrubel, Founder of NYC Private Justice

Eric Wrubel has more than 25 years of experience in the field of matrimonial law and is currently the chair of the matrimonial department of Warshaw Burstein, LLP.*

Mr. Wrubel has dealt with a large variety of issues in family and matrimonial matters, including complex equitable distribution questions, novel support and custody issues, as well as being on the forefront in same-gender marital issues. He has tried cases involving children travelling with serious medical problems internationally, cross-examined numerous financial experts, and handled many matters involving high net worth individuals with assets difficult to value and distribute. A highly skilled trial lawyer and appellate advocate, Mr. Wrubel was involved in the trial and appeal of the seminal case in New York dealing with the validity of foreign pre-nuptial agreements. Mr. Wrubel argued at the New York Court of Appeals and convinced the high court to reverse itself and expand the definition of "parent" in New York, recognizing that families are created in different ways.

*Warshaw Burstein, LLP is not affiliated with NYC Private Justice, LLC.

About Hon. Jacqueline W. Silbermann

Jacqueline W. Silbermann retired from the judiciary in December 2008 after having served as a judge for twenty-five years, twenty of which were in the matrimonial parts.

For almost ten of these years she served as the Administrative Judge for Matrimonial Matters on a statewide basis. During the maturation of the equitable distribution laws in New York and changing concepts of family and custody she was at the forefront of that development.

During that time, she was one of the most respected and honored jurists in the field. After her departure from the bench she returned to private practice, handling complex cases as an advocate and also serving as a mediator, arbitrator or Special Master.

Media contact:

Mollie Fullington

[email protected]

917-414-1639

SOURCE NYC Private Justice