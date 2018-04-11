Private Enterprise Thriving in Central Europe, Writes Lanny J. Davis in RealClearDefense.com

Davis, who as an attorney represents one such company called the Czechoslovak Group (or "CSG") described the growth of private job creation and enterprises in the Central European nations that were members of the Warsaw Pact, dominated by the former Soviet Union, in the last 20 years since the break-up of the Soviet Union.

"Echoing the post-World War II reconstruction of Germany, the 1990s witnessed the United States leading the way to support the establishment of democratic, legal, and private enterprise in eastern and central Europe in the wake of the Soviet Union's collapse," Davis wrote in the article. "These efforts created jobs and new prosperity in a burgeoning private sector within the framework of liberty and civil society institutions."

Davis cited several "success story" companies as examples of this phenomena, such as LINET, a hospital bed company founded in 1990 that in 2010 opened a U.S. office in Charlotte, North Carolina and CZUB, an industrial manufacturer that makes aircraft engine and tractor parts that expanded to Kansas City, Kansas in 1998. He also cited the experience of his client, CSG, which began in the 1990s gathering scrap metal from the remnants of the Soviet Union armaments left behind and by 2018, has expanded into being a reliable supplier to such U.S. companies as Raytheon and General Dynamics. CSG is now a major, entirely private sector conglomerate with revenues exceeding $900 million, not only in the defense industry but also in manufacturing trucks and even high quality watches.

Davis cited CSG's role as a subcontractor to Raytheon, helping to train Afghan soldiers to be highly skilled helicopter pilots as part of the U.S. Army's Warfighter Field Operations Customer Support (FOCUS) program.

"The CSG experience underscores how the growth of a private company in Central Europe can not only increase prosperity and stability in a critical geographic central region between Russia and the West but also assist the interests of the United States and other western countries," Davis wrote.

