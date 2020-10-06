Private Equity Expert, Robert Bennett, Launches SPAC with Multi-Million Dollar Investment Company, LightJump Capital

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Esteemed entrepreneur and private equity specialist, Robert Bennett, has launched his latest entrepreneurial endeavor: cutting-edge Silicon Valley-based investment firm, LightJump Capital and its Special Acquisition Company (SPAC), LightJump Acquisition Corp.

Through meticulous and extensive research, the LightJump team targets best-of-breed private tech companies, which have the potential to become the next groundbreaking tech corporation, akin to Facebook or Tesla.

"LightJump Capital's first SPAC is currently seeking to write a $100M dollar check to take the next great tech company public," Robert Bennett explains. "With SPAC's raking in a stunning $32B this year alone as investment capital, it has undoubtedly become the smartest and quickest way to take a hot company public."

SPACS are especially useful to negate the often cumbersome and laborious IPO process, therefore providing a rapid approach to taking private companies public and helping them gain maximum growth and capital financing in a productive and accelerated manner.

Accompanied by famous venture capitalist Eric Ver Plough , LightJump has created a dynamic team of experts in the private equity and venture capitalism space to spearhead the process of creating the world's next great technology conglomerate.

About Robert Bennett

Entering the technology buyout arena in the early 2000s, Robert Bennett has maneuvered himself throughout his career and established himself as a competitive figurehead in the financial arena. His savviness and acute intelligence have catapulted him into a prominent and thriving business career for over 25 years.

Purchasing his first company in 1992, Sports Magazines of America Inc., Robert went on to create a large sports media enterprise buying multiple companies, which he later sold to Landmark Communications and KKR. He subsequently bought and sold several companies including Penn Central Corporation, which he then sold to Glenair, Inc., resulting in a significant return on his investment.

With curiosity around the tech industry, Robert entered the technology buyout business 20 years ago when he created two companies, IT Services company Springbow Solutions, and Modulant Solutions.

Currently, Robert Bennett is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of LightJump Capital, as well as the CEO of First Lexington, LLC, a Merchant Banking Firm. Under his leadership, First Lexington has continued to acquire businesses in technology, media, education and manufacturing.

