Private Equity Firm, Summer Street Capital Announces Recent Exits

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer Street Capital Partners, LLC, a Buffalo, NY-based private equity fund, announces that the firm enjoyed an active first half of 2018, disclosing the successful sale of several platform investments. Summer Street Capital focuses on a buy-and-build strategy, investing in companies with above-average opportunities for organic and acquisition growth. Based on significant growth and success during its hold periods, Summer Street took advantage of an active M&A market to complete the sale of several portfolio companies.

In Q2, Summer Street Capital exited their investment in Multisorb Technologies, a Buffalo, NY-based manufacturer of active packaging solutions that it had acquired in 2014. Over the course of a three-and-a-half-year ownership period, Multisorb invested in innovation, production, and international expansion, resulting in earnings growth and attractive future growth opportunities.

Most recently, Summer Street Capital exited its investment in Dwellworks. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, Dwellworks is a provider of global mobility support solutions. Summer Street Capital invested in Dwellworks in 2014 to facilitate an aggressive organic growth and acquisition strategy. Through a collaborative effort, Dwellworks significantly grew operations and service offerings, enabling them to better serve customers across North America, Europe and Asia.

Baird's Global Investment Banking Group advised Summer Street Capital on the sale of both Multisorb Technologies and Dwellworks.

Earlier in the year, Summer Street Capital also exited Buffalo, NY-based Palladian Health, a managed care services company. Managing Partner, Brian D'Amico commented, "We are pleased to have completed several exits so far in 2018. Effectively executing a buy-and-build strategy requires alignment with talented and committed management teams. We are grateful to our management partners for their hard work and dedication to excellence."

Summer Street Capital Partners, LLC, founded in 1999, is a Buffalo, NY-based private equity fund manager with committed capital focused on investing in small and middle market companies. The firm invests alongside talented managers, bringing capital and resources to support acquisitions and aggressive growth strategies. Summer Street's investors include leading pension funds and insurance companies. Summer Street's investments support management buy-outs, family transitions, corporate divestitures, growth financings, and recapitalizations. Visit www.summerstreetcapital.com for additional information.

