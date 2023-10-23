Private equity fund, Teleo Capital, merges SharpenCX and Plum Voice to create the Contact Center of Tomorrow

News provided by

Sharpen Technologies

23 Oct, 2023, 10:09 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleo Capital announced today that it will merge Sharpen Technologies, a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software, and Plum Voice, a recognized leader in AI-powered voice-based customer interaction technology. This strategic move strengthens Sharpen's progress in building the Contact Center of Tomorrow.

With this acquisition, Sharpen will gain access to Plum Voice's innovative technology platform, expanding its capabilities in interactive voice response (IVR) and conversational AI, allowing businesses to communicate in a way that is efficient, responsive, controlled and compliant.  Plum Voice's robust suite of solutions, including voice automation, speech recognition, and omnichannel capabilities, will complement Sharpen's existing product portfolio.

"The merger with Plum Voice represents an exciting milestone in Sharpen's growth journey," said Charlie Newark-French, CEO of Sharpen. "We are thrilled to welcome Plum Voice's talented team and innovative technology into the Sharpen family. This partnership will enable us to offer even more powerful and seamless customer engagement solutions; and to continue delivering on our commitment to building the Contact Center of Tomorrow."

Plum Voice, founded in 2000, has built a strong reputation for delivering voice technology solutions that enhance customer engagement and streamline business processes. Their technology has been adopted by organizations across various industries to improve customer service, increase efficiency, and drive digital transformation.

"It is exciting that Plum Voice is joining forces with Sharpen" said Matt Ervin, Founder and CEO of Plum Voice. "Combining our AI-powered automation technology with Sharpen's customer engagement platform results in a comprehensive suite of solutions that empower businesses to create exceptional customer experiences."

This merger reflects Sharpen's ongoing investment to innovation and its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its customers. Sharpen will continue to invest in product development and service excellence to ensure its clients receive the highest level of support and value.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

For more information about Sharpen and its customer engagement solutions, please visit https://sharpencx.com/.

About Sharpen:
Sharpen is a leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions. The company's platform helps organizations deliver superior customer experiences by optimizing agent and employee performance through context-based routing, reporting, and dynamic scripting. With a flexible architecture, Sharpen's platform enables businesses to adapt quickly to changing customer needs and drive operational efficiency. Learn more at https://sharpencx.com/.

About Plum Voice:
Plum Voice is a recognized leader in voice-based customer interaction technology. The company provides voice automation, speech recognition, and omnichannel solutions that enable organizations to deliver exceptional customer experiences, improve efficiency, and enhance business processes. Plum Voice's technology has been adopted by a wide range of industries to transform customer interactions. Learn more at https://www.plumvoice.com/.

SOURCE Sharpen Technologies

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.