Private Equity Giant Apollo Highlights Compology's Environmental and Financial Impact in Annual ESG Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Compology, the leading sustainable waste metering company, announced its feature in Apollo's 2021 ESG report . Apollo, a global pioneer in ESG investing, highlighted Compology's impact in reducing carbon emissions, improving recycling rates and driving profits at its portfolio companies.

A certified B Corp, Compology outfits dumpsters with smart cameras powered by AI that measure and track waste production. Leveraging this waste output data, companies can rightsize waste collection services. Ultimately, eliminating unnecessary dumpster pickups enables companies to shrink their carbon footprints and reduce costs.

The report highlights that after ADT Security, one of Apollo's portfolio companies, implemented Compology's waste metering technology across its hundreds of retail locations, ADT decreased its carbon footprint and cut costs by 53 percent.

ADT first piloted a partnership with Compology in 2020, outfitting dumpsters across 60 branch locations with Compology's smart cameras. As Apollo's report details, Compology's waste metering technology improved ADT Security's efficiency by eliminating 3,200 dumpster hauls, which saved the company $120,000 annually while reducing associated carbon emissions. Following this successful pilot, the partnership expanded to equip dumpsters across ADT Security's 200 locations with waste metering technology.

"Apollo is at the forefront of maximizing profits while doing good for the environment," said Jason Gates, CEO of Compology. "ADT is a perfect example of embodying that and we're proud to partner with both of these forward-thinking organizations who recognize that sustainability and smart business decisions can go hand-in-hand."

"The seamless integration of waste metering technology into our operations allowed us to identify ways to reduce overhead costs while achieving our sustainability goals. By providing a clear picture of our waste production, Compology empowers us to make data-driven decisions about waste management, improving efficiency and driving cost savings across our branch locations," said David Brightly, Director, EHS, Compliance & Business Continuity at ADT.

