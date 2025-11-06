Private Equity Legal Alliance to Accelerate Law Firms' Access to Private Investment

Consortium of leading professional services firms unites to guide law firms and investors seeking entry into alternative business structure investment opportunities

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As alternative business structures mature and evolve to enable non-lawyer ownership of law firms, a first-of-its-kind consortium – the Private Equity Legal Alliance – has been launched to help law firm founders and investors navigate this dynamic, rapidly developing landscape.

The Alliance brings together leading advisors, legal experts and financial professionals to facilitate ethical, compliant and sustainable private investment in law firms under emerging Alternative Business Structure (ABS) and Managed Service Organization (MSO) models. Its services span the full transactional lifecycle, including deal preparation, valuation, investment banking, compliance, governance, strategic positioning and post-investment integration.

"The legal industry in the US is quickly entering a period of unprecedented change – and opportunity," said Seth Deutsch, founder and managing partner of Samson Partners Group and Samson Partners Capital as well as the organizer of the Alliance. "As private equity and institutional capital begin to accelerate investments in the North American legal sector, our mission is to ensure that law firms and investors have the right guidance, structure and safeguards in place. This isn't about changing what makes the profession special – it's about helping it evolve in a way that benefits founders and facilitates the right marriages with investment partners."

For law firm founders, the Alliance provides end-to-end support to prepare their firms for outside investment – something many founders had never considered until recently. For investors, it serves as a trusted partner in structuring transactions that meet professional standards while helping them realize long-term value creation.

"These new business structures open exciting new possibilities, but they require highly specialized expertise," said Trisha M. Rich, partner at Holland & Knight, which was recently named Private Equity Law Firm of the Year by the Global M&A Network. "The Alliance offers a comprehensive, ethics-first roadmap that helps investors and firms pursue innovation without compromising the profession's core responsibilities."

"From a financial and operational standpoint, the opportunity is extraordinary," added Andy Kvesic, CEO at Aprio Legal, a full-service ABS law firm focused on serving entrepreneurs and business leaders. "Legal practices can now unlock liquidity, reward partners and attract strategic investment, all while strengthening their ability to serve clients. The Alliance gives them a unified team of specialists to make that transition seamless."

A Cross-Disciplinary Coalition

The Private Equity Legal Alliance was conceived and developed by Samson Partners Group, which assembled a roster of leading firms across key disciplines to support every aspect of a law firm's journey into private investment. Founding members include:

Together, these organizations form a multidisciplinary ecosystem designed to responsibly expand access to one of the last major professional frontiers for private capital while preserving the integrity, independence and client-first mission of the legal profession. More information is available at SamsonPartnersGroup.com/pe-legal-alliance.

About the Private Equity Legal Alliance

The Private Equity Legal Alliance is a consortium of leading advisors, legal experts, business specialists and financial professionals all dedicated to helping law firms and investors navigate today's evolving landscape of ownership opportunities. The Alliance delivers the strategic, legal and operational expertise required to structure ethical and sustainable partnerships in the modern legal economy. Learn more at SamsonParntersGroup.com/pe-legal-alliance.

SOURCE The Private Equity Legal Alliance