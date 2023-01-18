Private equity market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global private equity market size is estimated to grow by USD 734.93 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.32% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 38%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Private equity market - Five Forces

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Private Equity Market 2023-2027

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Private equity market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Private equity market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (privately held companies and start-up companies), application (leveraged buyouts, venture capital, equity investment, and entrepreneurship), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the privately held companies segment will be significant during the forecast period. Private equities allow new buyers to shift from fixed deposits to fixed-income securities to get an understanding of the stock exchange. Bond buyers will have the option to get enough exposure to the stock exchange with fixed-income private equity. Also, private equities provide a fixed, regular return on a fixed time period, similar to fixed deposits of a bank. Such factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global private equity market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global private equity market.

North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increased trading activities and the large presence of the equity market in the US are driving the growth of the regional market.

Private equity market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increase in private equity deals across the globe.

There has been a significant rise in the number of strategic alliances over the years.

For instance, Blackstone recently partnered with Thomson Reuters to carve out its financial and risk business into a USD 20 billion strategic venture.

strategic venture. Similarly, in 2019 the formation of Perspecta combined DXC Technologies US public sector business with Vencore and KeyPoint Solutions, and General Dynamics acquisition of CSRA. It is the year's largest single transaction, valued at USD 9.7 billion .

. Such an increase in private equity deals across the world is driving the growth of the market in focus.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) globally is one of the major trends in the market.

The number of HNWIs is increasing across the world. They have larger levels of investment and wealth portfolios.

HNWIs are offered special services such as investment in reputable private equity and hedge funds and the opportunity to be a part of pre-IPO placements and pre-ICO sales of any venture.

Some of the major financial services offered to HNWIs by wealth management companies include asset protection, financial planning, and investment monitoring, among others.

Wealth management companies work closely with HNWI clients to get a better understanding of their financial goals and offer comprehensive portfolio advisory investment services.

Thus, with the rising number of HNWIs across the world, the size of the global private equity market will expand during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Transaction risks are identified as major challenges in the market.

Transaction risks occur when companies perform financial transactions between countries.

During international transactions, the risk is that the currency rate can change before the transaction is completed.

For example, during the transaction, if the currency has appreciated against the dollar, the person may gain profit. On the other hand, if the currency depreciates against the dollar, it will lead to loss.

Such risks are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this private equity market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the private equity market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the private equity market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the private equity market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of private equity market vendors

The home equity lending market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.81% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 35,535.04 million . The massive increase in home prices is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the fear of losing property may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.81% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The massive increase in home prices is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the fear of losing property may impede the market growth. The mutual funds market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.76% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 71.62 trillion . The market liquidity is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as transaction risks may impede the market growth.

