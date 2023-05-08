Private Equity Market size to grow by USD 734.93 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing private equity deals across the globe to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The private equity market size is set to grow by USD 734.93 billion from 2023 to 2027. The market is expected to be progressing at a CAGR of 9.32% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in private equity deals across the globe. Many large deals rely on strategic alliances. For example, Blackstone partnered with Thomson Reuters to split its finance and risk business into its USD 20 billion strategic company, with Blackstone and its co-investors owning 55% of it and Thomson Reuters owning the remainder. Bpifrance and Blackstone Group each managed 17 buyout private equity deals. Deal flow in 2019 was strong, with consecutive quarters outperforming the previous. Therefore, an increasing number of private equity deals worldwide is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. - Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Private Equity Market 2023-2027

The report on the private equity market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The private equity market covers the following areas:

Private Equity Market Sizing

Private Equity Market Forecast

Private Equity Market Analysis

Private Equity Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Leading Trends

The rising number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) globally is an emerging trend influencing the private equity market growth.

In recent years, the number of (HNWIs) has increased globally. HNWIs typically have a net worth of at least USD 1 million in cash or cash equivalents.

These high-net-worth individuals are offered special services such as Investments in reputable private equity and venture funds and the opportunity to receive a share of each company's pre-IPO investment and pre-ICO sales.

At larger investment and asset levels, HNWIs require sophisticated tactical services to manage their finances. These high-net-worth individuals rely on wealth managers or wealth advisors who specialize in their respective fields to manage their portfolios, wealth planning, wealth protection, and tax administration.

Hence, such trends will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Transaction risks are the challenges that may impede the private equity market growth.

Transaction risk arises when a business conducts financial transactions or maintains accounts in a currency other than the original currency.

There is a risk that the exchange rate will fluctuate before the transaction is completed. The time between trade and settlement is inherently a source of trading risk.

In general, when the foreign currency appreciates against the dollar, you can profit from selling your holdings. On the other hand, if the currency or underlying index falls against the dollar, you will incur a loss. Such trading risks may impede market growth during the forecast period.

Hence, such risks may impede private equity market growth during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Private Equity Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (privately held companies and start-up companies), application (leveraged buyouts, venture capital, equity investment, and entrepreneurship), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the privately held companies segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Privately held companies dominate the market. Bond private equity is a type of bond fund that invests in a variety of bonds such as stock market corporate bonds, municipal bonds, and government bonds. Unlike most corporate bonds, fixed-income private equity operates on a central exchange. Most corporate bonds are sold through bond brokers who limit bond buyers' exposure to the stock market. Bond buyers, on the other hand, have the opportunity to gain substantial exposure to the equity market with fixed-income private equity. Additionally, private equity offers a constant, recurring rate of return over a period of time, similar to a bank fixed deposit. Therefore, new buyers can switch from fixed deposits to bonds to learn about the stock market. Such factors are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

This report offers a detailed market analysis via study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources - View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Advent International Corp.

Allens

Apollo Asset Management Inc.

Bain and Co. Inc.

Bank of America Corp.

BDO Australia

Blackstone Inc.

AHAM Asset Management Berhad

Ernst and Young Global Ltd.

HSBC Holdings Plc

JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Morgan Stanley

MorganFranklin Consulting

Navy Federal Credit Union

Onex Corp.

The Carlyle Group Inc.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

U.S. Bancorp

Vendor Offerings

Advent International: The company offers private equity solutions to reputed companies to create sustainable value through revenue and earnings growth.

The company offers private equity solutions to reputed companies to create sustainable value through revenue and earnings growth. Apollo Asset Management Inc: The company offers private equity solutions to clients while providing businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth.

The company offers private equity solutions to clients while providing businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Bain and Co. Inc: The company offers different types of consulting services such as marketing, operations, digital transformation and strategy, information technology, advanced analytics, corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions, for different industries and geographies.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports, Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The equity management software market share is expected to increase by USD 370.85 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13.8%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers equity management software market segmentation by application (start-ups, private corporations, listed companies, financial teams, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the global equity management software industry growth is the vendor's pricing strategies.

The home equity lending market size is estimated to grow by USD 35,535.04 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 3.81%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by source (mortgage and credit union, commercial banks, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The massive increase in home prices is a major factor driving the market home equity lending market.

Private Equity Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 734.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advent International Corp., Allens, Apollo Asset Management Inc., Bain and Co. Inc., Bank of America Corp., BDO Australia, Blackstone Inc., AHAM Asset Management Berhad, Ernst and Young Global Ltd., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Morgan Stanley, MorganFranklin Consulting, Navy Federal Credit Union, Onex Corp., The Carlyle Group Inc., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., and U.S. Bancorp Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Reports

