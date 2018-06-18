Private Equity Veteran Thomas Roberts To Launch New Fund

Prior to establishing Equality, Mr. Roberts served in a wide variety of roles at Summit, including Managing Director and Managing Partner, Executive Committee Member, Investment Committee Member, and Operating Committee Member. He also created and led Summit's Portfolio Performance Group, co-founded Summit's Credit Business, and served on the Board of Directors of over thirty private and seven public companies. Tom received an AB in Economics, magna cum laude, from Princeton University, and an MBA from Harvard Business School, where he was Baker Scholar.

Commenting on Equality, Mr. Roberts said, "Private equity has enjoyed incredible returns over time, but we believe the industry has reached an inflection point. Going forward, long-term outperformance will be driven by an investment strategy comprised of higher concentration, longer holds, and lower fees. We are establishing Equality as a next-generation firm specifically structured to address these fundamental industry shifts."

About Equality

Equality Asset Management is a next-generation private equity firm founded by industry veteran Thomas S. Roberts whose mission is to help build exceptional companies for the long term while offering investors innovative fee structures. Equality typically provides $100-$300M per company for growth equity and buyout transactions with a focus on durable technology, health care, and tech-enabled growth companies. For more info, visit www.equalityassetmanagement.com.

