Private Equity Veterans Launch Claimant-focused Law Firm Tweet this

Gehres began his career in BigLaw, first as a products liability lawyer at Arnold & Porter and then as a litigation partner at Patton Boggs LLP, where he worked on numerous mass tort and complex docket cases. For more than a decade prior to moving in-house, Blake Trueblood managed several successful Florida-based law firms, handling plaintiff and defense-side litigation matters.

"Founding Invenio is about addressing unfinished business for me," Blake Trueblood said, "while I had great success in my prior firm ventures, the last five years working in litigation finance has given me the tools to leverage a deep understanding of capital markets to disrupt the traditional practice of law. The business of plaintiff litigation is at a unique inflection point with litigation finance becoming more widely accepted, clients expecting greater engagement with their lawyers, and courts working to ensure more diversity in leadership of complex cases."

The firm is among the first Native American-owned law firms to focus primarily on plaintiff-side litigation matters. Blake Trueblood is an enrolled citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and Gehres is a descendant of what is today the Eastern Band Cherokee. Gehres and Trueblood met while working on economic development in Indian Country and will continue to do work with Indigenous peoples and the organizations looking to make positive change in Indian Country, as well as on other emerging civil rights issues.

Learn more about Invenio LLP by visiting www.inveniolaw.com .

About Invenio LLP

Invenio focuses on mass torts, complex commercial matters, and consumer class actions. The firm also features corporate advisory and strategic solutions/crisis management practices that draw on the founders' decades of experience in high stakes "turning points" for companies and markets and as in-house legal leaders in private equity.

Media Contact:

Ed Gehres

[email protected]

SOURCE Invenio LLP