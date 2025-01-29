Private Equity Visionary Shashank Singh Joins Ascendion Board to Propel Global Growth

Shashank Singh , renowned private equity leader, becomes Ascendion's first external investor and newest board member.





Significant equity stake underscores commitment to Ascendion's transformative growth vision.





Bringing decades of investment expertise, Shashank will focus on driving Ascendion's acceleration toward market leadership in AI-powered software engineering.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendion, a trailblazer in AI-powered software engineering services, proudly announces Shashank Singh, a globally recognized technology industry and private equity investor, as its newest board member and first external investor. Shashank's board membership and significant personal equity stake reflects his confidence in Ascendion's mission to redefine software engineering and unlock unprecedented growth potential.

With two decades of leadership at Apax Partners and a portfolio of transformative investments, Shashank brings unparalleled expertise in scaling high-growth organizations. His focus on accelerating operational excellence and market positioning will guide Ascendion's journey toward solidifying its position as a leader in the IT services space.

"Ascendion has had a remarkable journey bringing AI-led software engineering to our clients, and we look forward to Shashank's voice on our Board as our growth continues to accelerate. Shashank occupies a unique position in our industry and brings significant investment and operating expertise. We are excited to have his guidance in helping shape Ascendion's strategic choices around growth and evolution," said Hiten Patel, Ascendion Board Chairman.

As a leading provider of AI-powered software engineering services, Ascendion has rapidly gained recognition for its innovative platforms, such as AVA+, which enhance developer velocity, operational transparency, and time-to-market outcomes. The company has delivered transformative results for Global 2000 clients, enabling digital transformation and sustainable business practices across industries.

"We're thrilled to welcome Shashank. For decades, he's been a hands-on industry leader helping companies accelerate and perform at the highest levels. His views align perfectly with our goal to deliver AI-led software engineering solutions to clients" said Karthik Krishnamurthy, CEO of Ascendion.

Shashank's career spans significant achievements, including leading strategic investments in transformative companies such as iGate, GlobalLogic, Fractal Analytics, Infogain, Healthium MedTech, and Azentio Software. His unique ability to identify and elevate market disruptors positions him as a key architect of Ascendion's future.

"As a growing force in the software engineering space, Ascendion is already demonstrating the power of connecting engineers to AI-powered productivity platforms and delivering that value to clients through their AI Arbitrage model. I'm excited to help accelerate Ascendion's journey to maximize its impact for clients globally," said Shashank Singh, Ascendion Board Member.

With Shashank's partnership, Ascendion is poised to redefine software engineering services and expand its impact on a global scale—furthering its commitment to delivering AI-driven innovation that transforms industries and creates lasting value for clients.

About Ascendion

Ascendion is a leading provider of AI-powered software engineering solutions that help businesses innovate faster, smarter, and with greater impact. We partner with over 400 Global 2000 clients across North America, APAC, and Europe to tackle complex challenges in applied AI, cloud, data, experience design, and workforce transformation. Powered by +11,000 experts, a bold culture, and our proprietary Engineering to the Power of AI (EngineeringAI) approach, we deliver outcomes that build trust, unlock value, and accelerate growth. Headquartered in New Jersey, with 40+ global offices, Ascendion combines scale, agility, and ingenuity to engineer what's next. Learn more at ascendion.com.

