Private Eyes Named an Approved Vendor for Wells Fargo

RENO, Nev., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Eyes Screening Group has been selected as a background screening vendor for Wells Fargo for their CPG - Corporate Properties Group. Private Eyes is an approved vendor for Wells Fargo Vendors and Suppliers.

Private Eyes Screening Group

Private Eyes has been one of the most trusted background screening services in the industry for over two decades. "We are excited to help Wells Fargo Suppliers to stay compliant for the Corporate Property Group. The Background Check Program helps to provide a safe workplace for both Wells Fargo staff and their suppliers team," stated Sandra James, CEO and Founder.

In today's environment, a background check on employees has become a norm rather than an exception, but not all background checks are created equal. Private Eyes is committed to providing fast and accurate employee screening services with excellent customer support to their clients.

Accredited through PBSA and serving clients in all 50 states with access to information worldwide, Private Eyes has a dedicated and innovative team of FCRA Certified Experts that follow all state and federal guidelines. Beyond background screening, Private Eyes also offers extensive transcript services, income verifications and employment verifications, designed to streamline your loan approval rates. For more information on Private Eyes services, please visit www.privateeyesbackgroundchecks.com.

