Private Financial Payment App Mezu Launches A Holiday Payback Rewards Program For Customers

CLEVELAND, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mezu , the only privacy-first mobile payments app that enables users to pay and collect money from anyone without sharing any personal information, today announces the launch of the Mezu Holiday Payback Rewards Program, available to registered Mezu customers throughout December.

Every day during the entire month of December, Mezu will randomly select and pay for five customers up to $200 for their purchases that day. The Mezu Holiday Payback Rewards Program offers customers the ability to win money for just doing their shopping during the holiday season and a new interactive way to engage with the financial payment app like never before.

"We're excited to launch the Mezu Holiday Payback created with our customers in mind. We believe that giving back to our loyal customers is an integral part of building a long-term relationship with them, particularly during the holiday season when financial budgets are sometimes constricted and the difference between having a few extra dollars in their pocket or not can be the difference between giving and not giving," said Yuval Brisker, CEO of Mezu. "Our Holiday Payback Rewards Program offers customers a unique way to use the Mezu app and our unique digital debit card - the MezuCard - to automatically be eligible to win the Holiday Payback on purchases."

To enter Mezu's Holiday Payback Rewards Program, simply follow these instructions:

Download the Mezu Payment app (available for iOS and Android ). Activate the MezuCard, a debit card for Mezu and Mastercard, which is automatically activated once you download Mezu app (additional information is available here ). Begin using your MezuCard for purchases during the month of December. Customers using the Mezu app and MezuCard for purchases are automatically entered to win!

Mezu will be randomly selecting select a minimum of five customers each day throughout the month of December to refund completed purchases*.

For more information about Mezu, please visit: https://www.mezu.com/ .

*up to the value of $200.

About Mezu:

Mezu is disrupting the global payment space with the only global private payment app that offers choice, privacy, and international portability, across a full financial services product suite. The Mezu app works just like virtual cash enabling customers to pay anyone, for anything anywhere without compromising the privacy of the transactions and the privacy of your data. Mezu does not sell or trade its customers' personal, payment or spending information. Through its global partnership with Mastercard, Mezu offers a digital-only debit card, which can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Mezu is available in the U.S. on Apple's App Store and Google Play. Learn more at mezu.com and follow Mezu on Twitter: @GetMezu.

The Mezu Debit Card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International.

