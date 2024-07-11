Private Health Management Advocates for Better Use of Clinical Trials

Newly released whitepaper urges employers to break down barriers to leading-edge cancer treatments

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Health Management ("PHM"), a clinically sophisticated complex care management firm, announces the release of its whitepaper, "The Importance of Clinical Trials in Cancer Care." This report highlights the critical role of clinical trials in advancing cancer treatment, improving patient outcomes, and lowering costs for employers.

Clinical trials are crucial for testing the safety and efficacy of new medical treatments and interventions. However, access to these trials has often been hindered by the clinical and scientific complexity of identifying and prioritizing appropriate trials. Other challenges impacting enrollment include geographic location, socioeconomic status, and lack of awareness. According to recent estimates, just 7% of patients with cancer in the U.S. have participated in a clinical trial. PHM's trial enrollment rate is 25%, demonstrating the potential for significantly higher participation in clinical trials when care management support is provided.

"PHM is proud of its ability to bridge the gap between groundbreaking medical research and the patients who may benefit from it," said Ken Tarkoff, Chief Executive Officer, PHM. "This whitepaper builds on our longstanding commitment to innovation in healthcare and our collaboration with leading physicians to provide patients with the best of what's possible in medicine."

Whitepaper highlights include:

Patient Access: PHM patients with cancer are nearly four times more likely to join a clinical trial than the general population, resulting in better access to leading edge treatment.

Medical and Pharmacy Cost: For employers, clinical trials can help ease the financial burden of cancer by enabling access to treatments that are generally covered by the trial sponsor.

Healthcare Equity: The report highlights existing inequities in clinical trial enrollment and advocates for breaking down barriers to ensure all patients, regardless of their background or geography, can benefit from the latest advances in cancer care.

"For our patients with cancer, we provide end-to-end care management support, which includes having access to potentially lifesaving clinical trials," said Natalya Gertsik, PhD. "Our scientists and clinicians work closely with our clients and their oncologists to identify, prioritize, confirm eligibility, and manage enrollment in clinical trials, as well as provide education and support to the patient throughout their care journey."

PHM's commitment to patient advocacy is reflected in its comprehensive approach to care, which combines deep clinical expertise with personalized support. A study of PHM's cancer care management services not only showed a nearly 4x improvement in clinical trial enrollment but also demonstrated a two to six-fold increase in survival rates for certain late-stage cancers and significantly improved adoption of precision oncology.

Download "The Importance of Clinical Trials in Cancer Care".

