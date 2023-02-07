The home features 2.4 acres of beachfront property

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blair MacPherson, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX in The Turks and Caicos Islands, announced today the price of Waypoint, a private home on Ambergris Cay, has been reduced from $10 million to $8.75 million (USD).

Private Island Residence on Ambergris Cay, Turks and Caicos Islands, Reduced to $8.75M

Waypoint is an exquisite 5,000-square-foot 4-bedroom Luxury Villa on 2.4 acres with over 250 feet of sandy beach. This home enjoys 360-degree views from 35 feet above sea level at the northern end of Columbus Beach, Ambergris Cay's most prestigious beach. Waypoint is beautifully appointed, with high-end furnishings and a modern kitchen. Expansive outdoor living spaces are accented by charming stone walkways through palm trees and lush gardens.

An impressive 100-meter lighted sandstone driveway curves up from the road to an arrival court with two covered spaces for golf carts (the island's mode of travel).

Ambergris Cay is a 1,100-acre private island just 35 miles south of Providenciales in the azul waters of the world-famous Caicos Bank, with world-class fishing and unlimited water sports opportunities. It is quiet, secluded, and natural, but not without amenities and the comfort of personal services.

The Marina is 2 minutes away by golf cart.

Tennis courts are just a 5-minute walk.

Calico Jack's restaurant is a 5-minute golf cart ride.

The Welcome Center is 5 minutes by golf cart.

Fitness Club and the Club House are 10 minutes by golf cart.

Ambergris Cay has announced a newly expanded beach clubhouse, which is home to the island's second restaurant. It also brings a brand-new yoga/fitness facility with 360-degree views from atop Hawkins Ridge.

"A luxury property like Waypoint , at this price, is a rare find and an amazing value in the Turks and Caicos Islands," says Blair MacPherson. "Ambergris Cay is on its way to becoming one of the most sought-after private islands in the Caribbean. With the longest private runway in the region, access to this island sanctuary is a breeze for owners and guests." MacPherson continues, "Ambergris Cay is a true escape from the ordinary, from the moment you land on its private runway and you're greeted by its friendly staff, Ambergris Cay gives you a distinct feeling of privacy and exclusivity. The ultimate private island experience is what Ambergris Cay is all about."

Last but not least, you have the option to expand on the 2.4-acre site, and renderings for a guest house are included with the sale.

Blair MacPherson , Owner/Broker, REMAX Real Estate Group Turks and Caicos Islands . Blair has 20+ years of real estate experience in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

