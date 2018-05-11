Private Jet Card Comparisons Adds Jet Card Decider Worksheet

"Each subscriber has different flying needs. It means your friend's jet card program may not be a fit for you," said Doug Gollan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons, adding, "Our new Jet Card Decider worksheet is a brief questionnaire that subscribers fill out and send back to us. We then analyze all the options in our database, which contains over 20,000 data points, and provide a customized recommendation on which providers and programs best fit their needs."

Private Jet Card Comparisons was launched in April 2017 after Gollan, a contributor to Forbes.com, became frustrated as he was trying to research an in-depth article about the category. He found there were more providers that he expected, and in fact, the number of programs and providers had more than doubled since the Great Recession.

Jet cards are a form of private jet charter and fill the space between on-demand charter and fractional ownership, with programs starting from under 10 hours to over 100 hours of flight time. Gollan saw that there were numerous differences between the programs that went beyond just hourly private jet price, eventually cataloguing more than 65 variables. In his research, he found the only buyer's guides available were either directly from providers or lead generation services selling subscriber data to specific companies.

"I wanted to provide a service where my subscribers knew they were getting comprehensive and unbiased recommendations," Gollan said. Private Jet Card Comparisons doesn't accept any payments or referral fees from jet companies, and the site does not accept advertising, relying 100% on paid subscriptions.

About Private Jet Card Comparisons

Private Jet Card Comparisons offers paid subscribers easy-to-use spreadsheets comparing 38 providers and over 250 programs by more than 65 variables. Featured companies include Air Partner, Inc.; Airstream Jets Inc.; Clay Lacy Aviation; Concord Private Jet; Delta Private Jets, Inc.; ECOJETS; Executive AirShare; ExpertJet; Flexjet; Fly Aeolus; GlobeAir; Jet Aviation Flight Services, Inc.; Jet Linx Aviation; Jet the World; JetSet Group; JetSuite; Luxury Aircraft Solutions; Magellan Jets; Netjets; Nicholas Air; ONEFlight International; Paramount Business Jets; Private Jet Services Group (PJS Group); PrivateFly; Prive Jets; ProspAir Jet Charter; Sentient Jet; Silverhawk Aviation; Solairus Aviation; Star Jets International LLC; StraightLine Private Air; TeeBee Jets; Unity Jets; Velocity Jets; VistaJet; Wheels Up; Wholesale Jet Club; and XOJET

