Private Jet Card Comparisons Provides Answers To Most Frequently Asked Questions About Jet Cards

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Jet Card Comparisons, the ultimate buyer's guide to private aviation jet cards and memberships, shares insights on the most commonly asked questions about the industry, following a recent survey by the site that revealed 90% of new and existing private aviation users are expecting to travel by private jet between October and December of this year. Serving as an educational resource in a cluttered market, Private Jet Card Comparisons allows subscribers to compare over 50 providers and more than 250 programs based on 65 variables, including a proprietary flight pricing calculator.

"Studies show that jet cards are becoming increasingly popular as affluent travelers and companies seek safe travel solutions," said Doug Gollan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons. "These programs offer customers the ability to book flights at guaranteed rates with as little as 8 hours' notice by means of a single call or text message. We help clients sift through the many available programs to select the option that best fits his or her needs and lifestyle, including empty legs for those who have more flexibility and a lower budget."

Jet card programs include several benefits that are typically billed additionally when chartering flights on a one-off basis. These benefits may include but are not limited to preset safety standards and various inclusions, such as deicing, catering, and Wi-Fi. Service recovery guarantees from jet card programs offer replacement flights at their own expense in the case that an operator must cancel a flight, whereas one-off flights that are rescheduled may increase in price and the customer is responsible for paying the difference.

Paid subscribers to Private Jet Card Comparisons receive unlimited access to a comprehensive database of jet card programs, in addition to a highly vetted guide to on-demand charter brokers. The annual $250 subscription includes the VIP Jet Card Decider service, which provides personal email and phone support to assist clients.

To further aid those interested in learning more about jet cards, the site also publishes a wealth of complimentary information and insights, including Frequently Asked Questions such as:

In addition to answering questions about the availability of Wi-Fi on private jets and the types of catering included within a jet card program, the site even delves into obscure but equally important questions, such as whether all private jets have toilets, which jet cards have luxury partnerships or affiliations that provide VIP access to special events and if pets are allowed on the aircraft.

For more information on Private Jet Card Comparisons and its services, please visit privatejetcardcomparisons.com.

