Private Jet Card Comparisons Ranked Among Best Business Ideas by Wise Bread

"We are thrilled to be recognized by an outlet that shares our ethos of providing consumers unbiased guidance," said Doug Gollan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons. "It is an honor to be featured among an array of successful entrepreneurs who were passionate about an idea and were able to turn it into a profitable business."

"If you can't afford a private jet of your own, or just don't want the responsibility of owning one, you can purchase flying time on a luxury airliner via a jet card that essentially acts as a debit card with increments on average of 25 to 100 hours," said Mikey Rox of Wise Bread. "To capitalize on this niche but profitable market, Forbes.com contributor Doug Gollan created the website PrivateJetCardComparisons.com by using the information he compiled on an article he was writing on the trend. Access fee to the service is $250 a year (chump change for his target demographic), which saves subscribers dozens of hours of research and money in comparing the more than 65 variables on how jet-card programs differ. Fourteen months from launch, Gollan reports five-figure monthly sales that are growing steadily."

Additional successful and out-of-the box business ideas recognized by Wise Bread include cat cafes, professional cuddling, mystery box delivery services, post-party cleaning and invisible boyfriends.

Private Jet Card Comparisons recently launched JET CARD DECIDER, a new concierge service, designed for subscribers who prefer personal assistance. Referred to by Barron's as "The Kelley Blue Book" of jet cards, the website has received press coverage in USA Today, Condé Nast Traveler, CNBC, Business Insider, Business Traveller, Business Travel Executive, Elite Traveler, Luxury Daily, Aviation International News and Corporate Jet Investor among other influential media.

Private Jet Card Comparisons offers paid subscribers easy-to-use spreadsheets comparing 39 providers and over 250 programs by more than 65 variables. Featured companies include Air Partner, Inc.; Airstream Jets Inc.; Clay Lacy Aviation; Concord Private Jet; Delta Private Jets, Inc.; ECOJETS; Executive AirShare; ExpertJet; Flexjet; Fly Aeolus; GlobeAir; Jet Aviation Flight Services, Inc.; Jet Linx Aviation; Jet the World; JetSet Group; JetSuite; Jets.com, Luxury Aircraft Solutions; Magellan Jets; Netjets; Nicholas Air; ONEFlight International; Paramount Business Jets; Private Jet Services Group (PJS Group); PrivateFly; Prive Jets; ProspAir Jet Charter; Sentient Jet; Silverhawk Aviation; Solairus Aviation; Star Jets International LLC; StraightLine Private Air; TeeBee Jets; Unity Jets; Velocity Jets; VistaJet; Wheels Up; Wholesale Jet Club; and XOJET.

