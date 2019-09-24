Private Jet Card Comparisons Reveals Results of First Subscriber Survey

MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Jet Card Comparisons has revealed results from its first subscriber survey. Included within the fascinating data, the survey uncovered that subscribers had bought over $54 million USD in jet cards after their initial subscription. What's more, 95 percent of subscribers said Private Jet Card Comparisons was helpful in their search, with 77 percent sharing it was extremely/very helpful. Also, 70 percent said they had multiple private aviation solutions.

"It was great to receive such positive feedback, as well as suggestions on ways we can become even better," said Doug Gollan, Founder and Editor of Private Jet Card Comparisons.

In an open-ended question survey, subscribers—who pay $250 for access—were asked, "What were the most important reasons why you selected the jet card program that you purchased?" Safety, price and flexibility were the words mentioned the most, followed closely by service and value.

Among the most-purchased jet cards, providers include fixed one-way rates that avoid ferry fees, guaranteed availability allowing members to reserve a plane with little notice, high safety ratings and low segment and daily minimums for light and midsize jets. Five of the six most purchased programs include de-icing in their hourly rates.

Unlike other websites — which act as undisclosed sales agents for private aviation companies and sell subscriber data— Private Jet Card Comparisons does not sell client information or take commissions from jet companies.

"Our goal is to be an unbiased, independent resource enabling subscribers the critical information they need to identify the jet card companies that will effectively meet their needs," said Gollan.

While 45 percent of subscribers purchased a jet card after subscribing, 40 percent said they planned to but were still looking. The remaining 15 percent stated they didn't plan to buy a jet card in the next 12 months, with most saying they decided to remain with an on-demand charter or renew fractional share agreements. The average deposit of this group was $175,746.00. Seventy percent have more than one private aviation solution.

"While our data focuses on comparing over 250 jet card programs by more than 65 variables, we also provide advice on whether specific jet cards are a fit, and if not, what solutions make the most sense," said Gollan.

Gollan said ongoing feedback has led to a multitude of new services, such as its VIP Jet Card Decider tool, which identifies programs that best fit the needs of subscribers based on their input, as well as Quick Compare Flight Pricing, a tool that incorporates membership fees, taxi time, daily and segment minimums, peak day, fuel and deicing surcharges so subscribers can compare all-in pricing in seconds for nine different popular flight scenarios.

This recent survey gathered responses from paid subscribers from Jan. 2018 through June 2019.

