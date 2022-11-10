Private Jet Company Exquisite Air Charter Announces Enhanced Quoting System

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exquisite Air Charter, the private aviation company based in Los Angeles, announced an enhanced digital experience for customers seeking to charter a private aircraft anywhere in the world, through a newly launched website.

Focused around a more user and mobile friendly design, the main improvement is its instant quoting system that allows customers to obtain instant charter pricing based on real-time availability, while choosing aircraft by price, amenities, and estimated flight times.

Furthermore, the charter quoting tool does not require membership nor upfront costs for the passenger. Once the customer chooses its itinerary, aircraft, and number of passengers, a private Exquisite Air Charter agent will act as a single point of contact for the flight and provide all the needed support and services for a seamless private jet experience.

"A record-breaking demand has led to an influx of first-time private flyers. We saw this as an opportunity to improve our technology and digital experience throughout the passenger's entire decision-making process – from readily available information on airports, destinations, FAQs, to an agile quoting system", said Rena Davenport, CEO of Exquisite Air Charter.

The improvement is aligned with the company's established Google and Android apps and a renewed focus to regularly publish industry trends and discussions on the company's private jet blog, which has been a valuable resource for new customers as they gather information before chartering their first flight.

"Focused on our passenger experience since 2004, we will continue to find ways to deliver a tailored and professional service, while also remaining open to their feedback and evolving needs. This enhanced quoting system is just the start of a series of improvements that will be carried out during the upcoming months, from bilingual content to accepting cryptocurrencies as a form of payment, always with our customers as the main drivers of our bottom line", concludes Davenport.

About Exquisite Air Charter

Based in Los Angeles, Exquisite Air Charter is a boutique operation that builds long-term relationships and provides very personalized service to every customer. Exquisite Air Charter's aviation knowledge and expertise facilitates relationships with executives at the most highly regarded operators in the world and those relationships assist us in providing top-notch service to our clients.

