Private Jet Company Volato Announces 'Broker Rewards Program' with Up to 4% Cash Commission

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volato , the most innovative way to own a private jet, today announced their industry-first Broker Rewards program. The program is tailored to individual brokers who can earn up to 4% cash commission when they book aircraft on Volato's commercially controlled fleet of HondaJets. The program will launch at NBAA's Schedulers and Dispatchers Conference in Nashville.

Volato's national fleet of HondaJets provide the most efficient way to fly luxury private on missions with four or fewer passengers, up to 2.5 hours. The HondaJet is the fastest, farthest, and highest-flying aircraft in its class, offers the most legroom with its four-seat club configuration, and includes a fully enclosed lavatory.

Through the program, brokers receive instant pricing with Volato's online pricing tool. Rewards apply to any booking on Volato's national fleet including fixed price Volato Go, Daily Deals, and traditional charter. There is neither cost nor commitment to enroll.

Brokers can fly their clients knowing they will arrive comfortably and safely given Volato's incident-free history and high safety standards which include ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO Stage 2 ratings. Each HondaJet is crewed with two well-rested and highly qualified Pilots.

"We've been working with Volato from the very beginning and continue to have confidence in their exemplary service," stated Lisa Senters, CEO and Founder of Jet Senters Aviation. "We are excited to see this groundbreaking Broker Rewards Program come to life."

Volato is positioned to provide significant charter opportunities for brokers. Upon completion of their recent HondaJet order Volato will have over 40 of the aircraft making them the largest fleet operator of HondaJets in the world. In addition, Volato starts taking delivery of their Gulfstream G280 fleet in Q1 of 2024.

"Reflective of the value we place in the broker community, the Broker Rewards Program aims to build trusted, transparent, and long-term relationships. We are confident that not only the cash incentive, but our customer support, service and fleet of modern aircraft will make both brokers and their clients happy," said Nicholas Cooper, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer. "Wholesale charter is a key component of Volato's plans in generating revenue share for our fractional Owners. We look forward to continuing to expand benefits and service opportunities for our Wholesale Partners, including bespoke programs with large brokerages."

The program launches at NBAA's Schedulers and Dispatchers in Nashville. To meet with the Volato team at the event email [email protected] or visit booth #814. To be notified when the program launches, email [email protected]

About Volato :

Volato is a full-service aviation company providing modern ways to enjoy luxury private jets through innovative, friendly, and sustainable solutions. Volato provides a fresh approach to fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet card and charter programs. Volato's fractional program uniquely offers flexible hours and a revenue share on every live mission for owners in a fleet of bespoke HondaJet Elites which are optimized for missions of up to four passengers, and Gulfstream G280's which are optimized for missions of up to ten passengers.

For more information, visit https://www.flyvolato.com .

All Volato flights are operated by its DOT/FAA-authorized air carrier subsidiary (G C Aviation, Inc. d/b/a Volato) or by an approved vendor air carrier. Terms and conditions apply for the Wholesale Broker Program.

