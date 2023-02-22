Private Jet Company Volato Announces Participation in 2023 Women in Aviation International Conference

The 34th Annual Conference Will be Held from February 23 to 25

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volato , the most efficient way to own a private jet, today announced its participation in the 2023 Women in Aviation Internal Conference in Long Beach, California. The conference will take place February 23 - 25 at the Long Beach Convention Center.

The conference is a leading event that promotes women business aviation professionals, pilots, owners, manufacturers and others involved in the industry. The event includes keynote speakers from across the aviation industry, as well as professional development seminars, education sessions, exhibit halls, scholarship awards and the 2023 Pioneer Hall of Fame inductions.

The Volato team will be recruiting top industry talent, meeting potential customers and connecting with flight departments throughout the course of the event.

To meet with the Volato team at the Women in Aviation International Conference between February 23 and 25, visit booth #613 or email [email protected] to make an appointment.

The team's attendance at the conference comes on the tail of recent announcements, including a new Broker Rewards Program and the appointment of National Aviation Hall of Fame Member Joan Sullivan Garrett as a Board Member.

About Volato :

Volato is a full-service aviation company providing modern ways to enjoy luxury private jets through innovative, friendly, and sustainable solutions. Volato provides a fresh approach to fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet card and charter programs. Volato's fractional program uniquely offers flexible hours and a revenue share on every live mission for owners in a fleet of bespoke HondaJets , which are optimized for missions of up to four passengers, and Gulfstream G280's which are optimized for missions of up to ten passengers.

For more information, visit https://www.flyvolato.com .

All Volato flights are operated by its DOT/FAA-authorized air carrier subsidiary (G C Aviation, Inc., d/b/a Volato) or by an approved vendor air carrier.

Media Contact:

Teddy Burnette

+1 (619) 888-5217

[email protected]

SOURCE Volato