Private Jet Company Volato Hires Norm Katz as EVP Sales 

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volato , the most efficient way to own a private jet, today announced the appointment of Norm Katz as Executive Vice President of Sales. Katz has over a decade of experience in the aviation industry as an effective sales leader. He has a track record of driving significant revenue growth by focusing product innovation, effective sales processes, and the application of technology solutions, all of which are foundational to Volato's company mission.

"As Volato expands its product line to include Stretch Jet Cards and adding Gulfstream G280s to our fractional program, adding a proven sales leader with Norm's depth of industry experience is an important addition to our team," said Nicholas Cooper, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Volato.

Prior to Volato, Katz was a Vice President of Sales of private airline JetSuite Air, and a senior executive at both NetJets (MarquisJet) and Sentient Jet. He began his career in the information technology consulting industry, where he held both individual contributor and management roles for firms such as Gartner, Hackett Group, i2 Technologies, and Dun & Bradstreet. Most recently, Katz was Chief Operating Officer/Founder of CuraPatient, a healthcare information technology firm.

He is a graduate of the University of Southern California (USC) Marshall School of Business with an M.B.A. and Rutgers University with a B.A. in Economics.

"From my perspective, Volato represents the next generation of private aviation," said Katz. "It's exciting to be part of a great firm with visionary leaders and one of the most customer friendly flight offerings in the industry. Exciting times are ahead!"

About Volato :

Volato is a full-service aviation company providing modern ways to enjoy luxury private jets through innovative, friendly, and sustainable solutions. Volato provides a fresh approach to fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet card and charter programs. Volato's fractional program uniquely offers flexible hours and a revenue share on every live mission for owners in a fleet of bespoke HondaJet Elites which are optimized for missions of up to four passengers, and Gulfstream G280's which are optimized for missions of up to ten passengers.

All Volato flights are operated by its DOT/FAA-authorized air carrier subsidiaries (G C Aviation, Inc., FlyDreams, LLC d/b/a Volato) or by an approved vendor air carrier.

