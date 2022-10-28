Private Jet Company Volato Set to Participate in Corporate Jet Investor Miami

CEO and Co-Founder, Matt Liotta, Will Speak on a Panel Entitled, "Can the Charter Boom Last?" at the Event Held from October 31st - November 2nd

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volato , the most efficient way to experience a luxury private jet, is set to participate in this year's Corporate Jet Investor Miami (CJI Miami) from October 31st to November 2nd. Matt Liotta, the company's CEO and Co-Founder, will speak on Tuesday, November 1st at 5:20 PM ET as part of the panel discussion, "Can the Charter Boom Last?" He will be joined by panelists including Jim Segrave, CEO of flyExclusive; Greg Raiff, CEO of Elevate Aviation Group; Leona Qi, President of VistaJet; and Aadesh Bastra of Titan Aviation.

For the tenth year, CJI Miami will take place at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach and will provide the opportunity for more than 450 business leaders from across the industry to network, share, and build relationships. This must-attend event for the aviation sector consistently attracts senior-level and C-Suite leadership from OEMs, operators, brokers, financiers, law firms and technology platforms that are influential and leading the next advancements in business aviation.

The Volato team will be meeting with business leaders, potential investors, and other executives throughout the course of the event.

By tuning into the evolving market's needs and advancing operations, the company has evolved into a full-service, luxury private aviation company. Volato's business has grown significantly over the last year and now provides innovative new solutions across the industry. The team's attendance at CJI Miami comes on the tail of recent announcements, including a new relationship with Gulfstream and a fleet order of Gulfstream G280 aircraft.

For more information visit www.flyvolato.com

About Volato :

Volato is a full-service aviation company providing modern ways to enjoy luxury private jets through innovative, friendly, and sustainable solutions. Volato provides a fresh approach to fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet card and charter programs. Volato's fractional program uniquely offers flexible hours and a revenue share on every live mission for owners in a fleet of bespoke HondaJet Elites which are optimized for missions of up to four passengers, and Gulfstream G280's which are optimized for missions of up to ten passengers.

All Volato flights are operated by its DOT/FAA-authorized air carrier subsidiaries (G C Aviation, Inc., FlyDreams, LLC d/b/a Volato) or by an approved vendor air carrier.

