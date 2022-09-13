Private Jet Company Volato to Participate in NYC's JetNet IQ Summit as a Gold Sponsor

The Company is Set to Make an Industry-Announcement During the Event

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volato, the most efficient way to experience a luxury private jet, today announced its participation in the JetNet IQ Summit in NYC; they will be participating in the event as a Gold Sponsor. Volato will be announcing a new relationship which will evolve and expand their business model.

JetNet IQ gathers business aviation executives and operators aimed at sharing insights for taking on the industry's many challenges. The summit is an opportunity for participants to have an exclusive, inside look at business aviation through the experiences and observations of industry professionals, including sales and marketing executives, brokers, consultants, analysts, and others.

The Volato team will be meeting with potential investors and customers throughout the event.

Volato is uniquely positioned to be the industry leader in the private aviation sector by offering one of the largest and most modern fleets of HondaJets in the world, the only in-fleet jet card that rewards flexibility, and Volato Aircraft Management Services with a focus on HondaJets and large cabin aircraft. With IS-BAO Stage 2 and ARGUS Platinum safety ratings and accident-free history, Volato operates with the highest safety standards of any HondaJet operator. In addition, Volato offsets the CO2 on every gallon of fuel used by their HondaJets through a program with 4AIR, provides pilots with robust training and a balanced lifestyle, and offers an in-house maintenance program.

About Volato :

Volato is a full-service aviation company providing modern ways to enjoy luxury private jets through innovative, friendly, and sustainable solutions. Volato provides a fresh approach to fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet card and charter programs. Volato's fractional program uniquely offers flexible hours and a revenue share on every live mission for owners in a fleet of bespoke HondaJet Elites which are optimized for missions of up to four passengers.

