Private Jet Operator Expands Service to Chicago

"We've had many clients inquire about expanding our service to the Chicagoland and Midwest region," said Jessica Naor, Chief Operating Officer, GrandView Aviation. "With our bases in Maryland, Texas and now Illinois, we can serve clients from the East Coast to the Midwest, creating more options for private jet clients that demand newer, Wi-Fi equipped aircraft."

GrandView's Phenoms provide private VIP jet charters for up to 9 passengers, as well as providing transportation for medical teams conducting life-saving organ transplant missions. The private jet operator carries one of the highest safety ratings in the industry, Wyvern Wingman, and features new jet aircraft with exquisite interiors as well as complimentary Wi-Fi and lay-flat seating onboard all jets. The Phenom 300 can fly nonstop from Chicago to almost any point in the Continental US, and offers flights to international destinations in Canada, the Carribean, and Central & South America.

GrandView Aviation

GrandView Aviation operates its national fleet of Phenom 300 jets and a Sikorsky 76D helicopter from its headquarters in Maryland with bases in Texas and Illinois. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator trusted by direct clients as well as providing supplemental lift to major fractional operators and charter brokers. GrandView carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating, in addition to its IS-BAO and ARGUS Gold Ratings. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com.

