Private jet travelers can now earn miles for their flights

Both of the miles programs offer eligibility to earn miles to redeem for rewards, utilization of GrandView's flexible cancelation policy, and inclusion in member-exclusive emails with one way and empty leg specials. The Altitude Miles level provides enrollment at no cost for those interested in joining the program. For more frequent fliers, the Altitude Plus Miles Program requires prepayment prior to enrollment. Members who elect to sign up for the Altitude Plus Miles Program are entitled to a 10% discount on flight charges and a $200 catering credit per day.

GrandView is proud to offer the Miles Program to its members and expects to continue its expansion into new regions to provide additional geographical coverage for clients. In addition to its Baltimore, Austin, Chicago, and Atlanta locations, the company plans to launch an additional base this fall in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company's Phenom 300 aircraft provide exceptional range that outperforms most light jets. This fleet, in tandem with its rotor-wing counterpart, allows for a high degree of utility to support GrandView's dedication to charter and medical missions.

GrandView Aviation

GrandView Aviation operates a fleet of Phenom 300 charter jets and helicopters giving access to departure points from the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and Central United States. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator & carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com.

SOURCE GrandView Aviation

Related Links

flygv.com

