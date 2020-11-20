Private Jetaway™ Is Leading the Way to Cabo San Lucas With Luxury Vetted Holiday Travel Retreats
The private jet & luxury travel company pampers travelers where they can feel safe and in control of their environment.
Nov 20, 2020, 08:42 ET
PHOENIX, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the travel and tourism industry continues to be impacted internationally by COVID-19, Private Jetaway™, a luxury travel company with private jet-to-villa turn-key packages, continues to enhance their services in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. This world-renowned destination has been certified by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) as a Safe Destination, and is open to international tourism.
Earlier this year Private Jetaway™ partnered with both Elegant Mexico, whose portfolio offers luxury private villa rentals at the heart of Los Cabos, and the Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, the latest resort in the prestigious Ritz-Carlton Reserve portfolio in San José del Cabo. Private Jetaway™ offers their "UltraLuxe Jet-to-Villa Retreat™" packages with both partners.
"We are here to make that experience comfortable and convenient while incorporating proper CDC protocols," says Wayne J. Rizzi, President of Private Jetaway™. "Unlike other private jet and luxury travel companies that piecemeal their partnerships, Private Jetaway™ offers an ultraluxe package inclusive of ground transport, private jet and luxury villa intricately designed for each valued guest with one call."
UltraLuxe Jet-to-Villa Retreat™
- A fusion of private jet, ground transport and luxury villa in a turn-key bow tied package.
- Wellness-vetted private jets, ground transport and luxury destinations together in a safe intimate experience for families, friends, and colleagues.
- The partnerships flawlessly compliment the personalized UltraLuxe travel experience being sought after by discerning travelers.
ABOUT PRIVATE JETAWAY™
Private Jetaway™, established in 2000, is a word-class luxury travel company offering wellness-vetted destinations, private jets, luxury villas, private islands, catamarans, and yachts. Since inception, Private Jetaway™ has partnered with world renowned luxury travel providers to bring about the extraordinary in turnkey bow tied "packages," and to exceed the personalized expectations that world travelers anticipate. (https://www.privatejetaway.com/)
Name of Contact: Wayne J. Rizzi
Title of Contact: President
Company Name: Private Jetaway™
Contact Phone: +1 (623) 745-0505
Contact Email: [email protected]
Website URL: https://www.PrivateJetaway.com
SOURCE Private Jetaway