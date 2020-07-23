Private Jetaway™ Partners with Elegant Mexico™

PHOENIX, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Jetaway™, a luxury travel company with private jet-to-villa turn-key packages, announced the partnership with Elegant Mexico™, whose portfolio offers luxury private villa rentals at the heart of Los Cabos and Punta Mita. The luxury travel services embracing the "new norm" include wellness-vetted private jet transport, world-class villa & staff, along with ground transportation and all the amenities befitting such an experience.

Luxury Villa Private Jet interior

A fusion of private jet transport and luxury villa in a turn-key bow tied package.

The "new norm" brings about wellness-vetted private jets and luxury destinations together in a safe intimate experience for families, friends, and colleagues.

The partnership compliments flawlessly the personalized luxe travel experience being sought after.

"Understandably the world is slowly beginning to rise from a place of pause. The innate desire for families, friends, and colleagues to experience life's moments with repose is at an apex. We're here to make that experience comfortable and convenient," says Wayne J. Rizzi, President of Private Jetaway™.

"We are thrilled to create this unique partnership with Private Jetaway which will provide guests with a luxury experience from door to door. With a substantial increase in interest for private villas, especially those with luxury resort amenities, we feel this partnership will provide a vacation experience that ensures a safe and secure environment with the space and privacy that cannot be replicated at a traditional resort," says Sean Emmerton, President of Elegant Mexico.

ABOUT PRIVATE JETAWAY™

Private Jetaway™, established in 2000, is a world-class luxury travel company offering wellness-vetted destinations, private jets, luxury villas, private islands, catamarans, and yachts. Since inception, Private Jetaway™ has partnered with world renowned luxury travel providers to bring about the extraordinary in turnkey bow tied "packages," and to exceed the personalized expectations that world travelers anticipate. (https://www.privatejetaway.com/)

ABOUT ELEGANT MEXICO

Elegant Mexico are local luxury travel professionals with over 25 years of experience, operating in the affluent vacation destinations of Los Cabos and Punta Mita, Mexico. Committed to providing outstanding accommodation paired with exceptional service, we create personalized luxury vacation experiences for all our guests with unparalleled amenities and unexpected extras at every turn. (https://elegantmexico.com/)

