Private Label Brands' homeopathic remedies, including pH7 Base powders, Tonsin allergy & sinus, RSQ anxiety relief remedies, coming VitaBeauti.com

South Africa-based Private Label Brands combines natural, nutritional and homeopathic ingredients to provide therapeutic benefit for targeted ailments and boosts to general health. The products coming to VitaBeauti.com use premium ingredients, including multi-minerals and herbal formulas manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility.

"Our Nutripathic was developed specifically for U.S. consumers," Private Label Brands cofounder, Lauren Van Zyl, said. "The products are safe whether you're treating a mild or serious health abnormality for you or your children. Our pH7 Base powders are for people with mild to debilitating joint pain. The natural formulas keep each product safe for varied diets, including vegan and gluten-free."

The pH7 Base and pH7 Berry powders balance pH levels within the body using multi-mineral and herbal alkaline powders to strengthen joints and muscles, and moderate digestion. Higher pH levels are conducive for recovery from muscle fatigue and joint pain by preventing lactic acid buildup.

Tonsin is a dissolvable tablet that can help allergy sufferers young and old by relieving symptoms of upper reparatory conditions. It is commonly used to treat sinusitis, hay fever, sneezing, mucus buildup and sore throat.

The RSQ Five line is for stress and trauma relief, including anxiety and emotional stress. VitaBeauti.com will feature the RSQ Five drops, as well as the RSQ Five Junior tablets for kids.

Lauren Van Zyl and Michele de Beer are the founders of Private Label Brands, each have more than 20 years of experience in the industry. The Nutripathic brand was designed specifically for the U.S. market, using FDA-approved packaging.

For more information on Private Label Brands and its Nutripathic line of products, visit www.nutripathicremedies.com, or visit the company's product page on Amazon.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Chloe Sommers, 561-544-0719

pr@inhealthmedia.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/private-label-brands-homeopathic-remedies-including-ph7-base-powders-tonsin-allergy--sinus-rsq-anxiety-relief-remedies-coming-vitabeauticom-300665875.html

SOURCE Nutripathic Remedies

Related Links

http://www.nutripathicremedies.com

