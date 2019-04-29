Private Label Brands' Nutripathic Remedies Showcased at Health and Wellness Conference in Orlando

"This was a great conference to give our Nutripathic remedies exposure to the major retailers in the United States," said Lauren van Zyl, co-founder of South African-based Private Label Brands. "We are looking to expand our presence in America and these types of events provide precisely the sort of platform we need to take our marketing to the next level."

Nutripathic's homeopathic remedies, which are made from plants and food, help people with stress, anxiety, allergies and pH balance:

pH7 Base helps balance the body's pH levels to make them more alkaline.

RSQ Five relieves trauma, anxiety, emotional stress and sleeplessness.

Tonsin helps temporarily relieve symptoms associated with sinusitis, hay fever, sneezing, post-nasal drip, allergic rhinitis, sore throat and inflammation of the respiratory tract.

"We created Nutripathic products by combing nutritional, homeopathic and herbal ingredients to work together for maximum benefit," van Zyl said. "Our remedies provide natural/complementary medicines that are beneficial to the wellness and wellbeing of the whole family."

Private Label Brands was founded by van Zyl and Michele de Beer, who bring more than 20 years of experience to the industry. De Beer, a qualified chemist, oversees the development of the remedies while van Zyl provides the creative, marketing and sales aspects.

