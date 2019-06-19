Private Label Brands' Nutripathic Tonsin Key to Beating Summer Colds

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer colds are here, and they can be even worse than colds during the winter.

In addition to normal run-of-the-mill cold symptoms, such as a runny nose, summer colds can bring a fever, nausea and vomiting because they are caused by an enterovirus, which is different from the viruses that cause their winter cousins.

Regardless, Private Label Brands' Nutripathic Tonsin is a homeopathic remedy that will temporarily relieve symptoms associated with infections of the respiratory system, such as sinusitis, sneezing, hay fever, post-nasal drip, allergic rhinitis, sore throats and inflammation of the respiratory tract.

"A lot of people think colds just occur during the winter, but an estimated 10-15 million people in the U.S. get colds from June to October," said Lauren van Zyl, CEO of Private Label Brands, which created the Nutripathic line of health products. "We developed Tonsin to help temporarily relieve cold-like symptoms."

Although people of all ages can get summer colds, they do primarily affect children. Summer colds usually run their course within a few days or a week, but you might want to check with a health care provider if you have high fever or rash.

"We offer natural, complementary supplements that are beneficial to the wellness and wellbeing of the whole family," she added. "Private Label Brands focuses on homeopathic, herbal and nutritional combination products."

Tonsin combines offerings for sore throats and sinusitis into one convenient dissolvable tablet that may help anyone with a cold by relieving symptoms of upper respiratory conditions.

In addition to Tonsin, the Nutripathic product line includes pH7 Base powder to help the body maintain its pH balance and RSQ Five for anxiety and stress.

Van Zyl is one of the co-founders of the South African-based Private Label Brands along with Michele de Beer. Both of them have more than 20 years of experience in the health industry. The Nutripathic brand was designed specifically for the U.S. market.

For more information about Private Label Brands and its Nutripatrhic products, visit www.nutripathicremedies.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Nutripathic Remedies

Related Links

http://www.nutripathicremedies.com

