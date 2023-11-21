Private Label Credit Cards Market in the United States: Late Fees are Single Largest Driver of Profitability for Monoline Private Label Issuers

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Private Label Credit Cards in the U.S., 13th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After experiencing declining transaction volumes in 2018-2020, the private label credit card market rebounded in 2021 and 2022. This growth trend is expected to continue through 2025, with nominal purchase volume and card outstandings projected to increase by 9.8% and 9.7%, respectively, during the period.

The report identifies six major private label credit card issuers: Synchrony Financial, Citibank's Citi Retail Services, Capital One, TD Bank, Bread Financial, and Wells Fargo. These issuers are forecasted to reach a purchase volume of $339.9 billion and card outstandings of $172.9 billion by 2025.

While Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) loans have impacted credit card purchase volume, the private label card industry continues to thrive due to customer loyalty and additional revenue associated with store credit cards. Private label card issuers and merchants have introduced new products, such as medical credit cards, and integrated private label BNPL and credit cards into their product offerings.

Medical credit cards, a niche segment, are offered by three private label credit card issuers: Synchrony, Bread Financial, and Wells Fargo. Synchrony's CareCredit Credit Card is the largest product in this market, with significant growth from 4.4 million cardholders and 177,000 providers in 2013 to 11.7 million cardholders and over 250,000 enrolled healthcare providers in 2023.

Despite these positive developments, the private label credit card industry faces challenges, including higher debt charge-off and delinquency rates, rising interest rates on unpaid balances, and potential caps on late fees, which could impact profitability.

The report also discusses the aggressive regulation of late fees by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which could lead to the elimination of a significant portion of issuer income. While late fees are a major driver of profitability, credit card issuers are challenging the CFPB's proposed $8 late fee cap, citing its potential adverse effects.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Context for Market Performance

Key Challenges Facing the Private Label Credit Card Market

A Third of Consumers Regret Signing up for Private Label Credit Cards

Market Share Loss to BNPL

Rising Charge-Off Rates

Private Label Credit Card Interest Rates

Aggressive Regulation of Late Fees by the CFPB

Card Issuers Were Given a Late Fee Carve Out - That May Be Disappearing

New CFPB Late Fee Regulation Could Eliminate $9 Billion of Issuer Income

of Issuer Income Late Fees Disproportionately Hit Subprime Borrowers

Late Fees are Single Largest Driver of Profitability for Monoline Private Label Issuers

Market Size and Growth

TOP PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD ISSUERS Bread Financial (formerly Alliance Data Systems) Capital One Citi Retail Services Synchrony Financial TD Bank Wells Fargo Turnkey PLCC Platform is Central to Wells Fargo Strategy



CHAPTER 2: MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH

MARKET BACKGROUND Private Label Credit Cards Were First Consumer Credit Products Retailers Sell Credit Card Portfolios to Financial Services Firms Major Retailer Benefits: Data and Loyalty Major Cardholder Benefit: Buying Power

DRIVERS OF RETAIL AND PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD PERFORMANCE Growing the Market for Private Label Cards with New Products Medical Credit Cards Bread Financial and Wells Fargo Offer Medical Cards Medical Private Label Credit Cards Help Consumers Address Large Deductibles

MARKET PERFORMANCE Context for Market Performance Pandemic, Supply Chain, and Inflation All Exert Negative Pressure on Retailers PLCC Receivables Have Declined While Purchase Volume Has Grown Significantly Broad Retail Adoption of BNPL Poaches from Private Label Credit Cards Retailers' Loyalty Programs Increasingly Separate from PLCC Enrollment



CHAPTER 3: PROFILES OF TOP PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD ISSUERS

Bread Financial

Capital One

Citi Retail Services

Synchrony Financial

Wells Fargo

CHAPTER 4: PROFILES OF SELECTED PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD AND LOYALTY PROGRAMS

American Eagle

Best Buy

Forever 21

Home Depot

Kohl's

Macy's

Target

CHAPTER 5: PRIVATE LABEL CARD USAGE TRENDS

