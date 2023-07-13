Private Label Food and Beverages Market size to grow by USD 281.15 billion from 2022 to 2027| Aldi Stores Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour SA, and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The private-label food and beverages market size is set to grow by USD 281.15 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 6.39%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. Some of the major vendors of the private label food and beverages market include Aldi Stores Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour SA, Costco Wholesale Corp., Dollar General Corp., Edeka Zentrale Stiftung, Giant Eagle Inc., Giant of Maryland LLC, HEB LP, Hy Vee Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lidl US LLC, Sobeys Inc., Southeastern Grocers LLC, Target Corp., The Kroger Co., Trader Joes Co., United Natural Foods Inc., Walmart Inc., and Wegmans Food Markets Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Private Label Food and Beverages Market

Vendor Offerings -

Aldi Stores Ltd: The company offers private-label food and beverages such as Dominion Dolly.

The company offers private-label food and beverages such as Dominion Dolly. Amazon.com: The company offers private-label food and beverages namely Aplenty.

The company offers private-label food and beverages namely Aplenty. Carrefour SA: The company offers private-label food and beverages such as Carrefour Bio

The report also covers the following areas:

Private Label Food and Beverages Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Food



Beverages

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the food segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes private-label food products such as whole foods, processed foods, frozen foods, chilled foods, sweets and snacks, bakery products, ready-to-eat meals, ice creams, dried processed foods, confectioneries, snack bars, and other specialty foods. Market players are focusing on the premiumization of private-label foods. Besides, private-label food vendors are focusing on extending their product offerings under the specialty category. As people shift from conventional to organic foods, the demand for organic private-label foods is expected to increase among budget-conscious consumers during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Key Driver - The increasing dollar value share of private-label brands is notably driving the private-label food and beverages market growth. The dollar value share of private label brands increased from 17.5% in 2013 to 18% in the US. A major share of this growth is contributed by private-label food and beverage products. Factors such as competitive pricing and easy availability are propelling the sales of private-label food and beverage products. Furthermore, consumers tend to shop at convenient locations rather than looking for national brands available in distant stores. This shift in consumer purchasing behavior is expected to boost the value of private-label food and beverage sales during the forecast period.

Leading trend - The increasing online presence of private-label brands is a key trend in the private-label food and beverages market.

Significant Challenge- The low penetration of private-label food and beverage vendors may impede market growth.

Private Label Food and Beverages Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist private-label food and beverages market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the private-label food and beverages market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the private-label food and beverages market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of private-label food and beverages market vendors

Private Label Food And Beverages Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 281.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aldi Stores Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour SA, Costco Wholesale Corp., Dollar General Corp., Edeka Zentrale Stiftung, Giant Eagle Inc., Giant of Maryland LLC, HEB LP, Hy Vee Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lidl US LLC, Sobeys Inc., Southeastern Grocers LLC, Target Corp., The Kroger Co., Trader Joes Co., United Natural Foods Inc., Walmart Inc., and Wegmans Food Markets Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

