Private Label MFG to Debut 2025 Honda Civic Type-R Exhaust Systems at First SEMA Show Appearance

San Francisco-based manufacturer will showcase new downpipes and exhaust technology at booth 20659 while pursuing retail partnerships and white-label manufacturing agreements.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Label MFG (PLM), a leading manufacturer of high-performance exhaust systems and other aftermarket automotive parts, will exhibit for the first time at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Occupying booth 20659 throughout the November 2025 event, the company will unveil new exhaust systems and downpipes for the 2025 Honda Civic Type-R. Founder and CEO Frank Wu will meet with retail partners and manufacturers seeking white-label production.

Private Label MFG enters SEMA with a dual mission: expand retail distribution and showcase contract manufacturing services for aftermarket brands. Amid mounting pressure to differentiate products while managing complexity and quality, the company offers white-label production alongside a catalog of exhaust systems, engine components, and suspension upgrades.

For retail buyers, the booth offers direct access to performance parts backed by warranties and quality guarantees. For brands seeking manufacturing partners, Private Label MFG presents turnkey production expertise in exhaust fabrication and component engineering.

SEMA serves as the industry's central platform for manufacturers and retailers to forge partnerships and preview new technologies.

"SEMA is the most important event on our calendar. It's the perfect platform for us to engage with our partners and trade customers on a meaningful level," said Frank Wu, Founder & CEO. "We're excited to be exhibiting and are eager to connect with the talented people and great companies that make this industry so dynamic."

Attendees of the SEMA Show can visit booth 20659 during all show days to examine the 2025 Honda Civic Type-R exhaust systems and discuss retail stocking or contract manufacturing opportunities.

Current and prospective customers can explore the full product catalog, including applications for Civic Type R, Subaru WRX, and BMW M3/M4 platforms, at www.privatelabelmfg.com. The company offers free shipping and warranty coverage on its performance parts.

About Private Label MFG

Private Label MFG (PLM) is the leading manufacturer of high-performance aftermarket automotive parts, offering products such as exhaust systems, engine components, and suspension upgrades. PLM differentiates itself by providing white-label manufacturing services that enable automotive brands to bring aftermarket components to market under their own labels.

