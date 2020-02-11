Private LTE and 5G Market will Triple to $10B by 2025

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts just released a global view of the Private LTE and 5G market with detailed analysis of seven distinct industry sectors: Oil & Gas, Mining, Utilities, Transportation, Government (including Public Safety), and Manufacturing. All of these enterprises will dramatically increase their usage of Private Cellular Networks over the next five years, due to the availability of new spectrum.

The new 100-page report provides a five-year forecast of the network infrastructure, cellular devices, and network and application services that make up the growing market opportunity.

"A variety of industries including oil and gas, mining, utility, government, manufacturing, and others are upgrading their investment in private wireless networks to support industrial operations. As the 3GPP cellular ecosystem continues to expand beyond consumer mobile broadband, multiple industries are increasingly adopting private LTE and 5G into their network modernization plans. The expanding spectrum options for industrial use now available, like CBRS or C-band spectrum, along with pre-packaged private LTE solutions and "as a service" offerings are making private LTE adoption easier," commented Principal Analyst Kyung Mun.

According to the report, market penetration of private LTE/5G networking differs widely across industry verticals. Today the private LTE market is largely driven by public safety, railways and ports, and utility applications. Adoption of private cellular networks in these verticals is driven by requirements for wide coverage with predictive performance and mobility that are well suited for LTE. Manufacturing and Mining industries are adopting Private LTE and 5G networks very quickly now, and are projected to contribute incredible growth over the next five years.

"We expect the global private LTE and 5G equipment and services market to grow at around 20% CAGR to about $10 billion in 2025," commented Principal Analyst Kyung Mun. "We've broken down the market to illustrate the opportunity for managed services and application services, as well as the equipment itself. Many mobile operators are wondering whether they can build a significant business in managed services….we have done the homework, so now we can identify the best opportunities for operator managed services, and the best opportunities for private spectrum and private networks."

Mobile Experts reports that after a strong 30% annual growth last year, the private LTE/5G market is expected to continue its overall upward trend as the market transitions to private 5G deployments.

Subscribers to Mobile Experts research will receive:

Full access to the 100-page Private LTE and 5G 2020 report;

57 comprehensive charts and figures;

The detailed Excel file with forecast data through 2025;

Quarterly market share, shipment, adoption updates;

Quarterly Expert INSIGHT strategic reports;

strategic reports; Access to the analysts behind the reports.

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 20 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on Private LTE and 5G, Macro Base Stations, 5G Business case, Cellular IoT, CBRS Infrastructure and Devices, ORAN, URLLC and 5G IoT, Edge Computing, 5G mm-wave, Big Picture IoT, Edge Computing for Enterprises, RF Front Ends, Small Cells, CBRS, LPWA, Fixed Wireless, CRAN/VRAN, and more.

