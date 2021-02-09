Private LTE and 5G: Sprouting and Ready to Rise

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report outlining the future of Private LTE and 5G hit the virtual shelves today from industry specialists, Mobile Experts.

COVID-19 brought uncertainty to most industries last year, and Private LTE/5G was no exception. But the COVID lockdown also clarified the need for automation, Augmented Reality, and other technology tools in the workplace. The benefits of Private LTE/5G networks became clear during the events of last year and clarified the future of the growing market.

Mobile Experts

"Despite COVID, the private LTE/5G infrastructure and device market grew over 7% last year," commented Principal Analyst, Kyung Mun. "Mobile Experts has observed active engagements from key suppliers of private LTE/5G solutions. Private spectrum is now available to unleash companies to use private networks. Mobile network operators and cloud players are bringing pre-packaged and custom Core/RAN/Transport solutions for varying needs across different industries. Virtualization is encouraging new players to enter the market and innovate—all that to say, we are seeing the momentum building and we expect this market to begin a strong and lengthy growth phase."

This report breaks down the Private Wireless market into vertical market segments, analyzing each segment independently and thoroughly. In particular, Mobile Experts has investigated six areas in depth:

Oil & Gas

Utilities

Manufacturing

Transportation

Government/Public Sector

Mining

In each vertical market, Mobile Experts probed the operators, suppliers, and enterprise customers to understand the future Private Wireless business models. This report provides a clear forecast for Enterprise-direct, Hybrid, and Private Wireless-as-a-Service business models, using various network solutions ranging from 5G network slices to on-premises radio hardware and cloud-based Core network solutions.

"We forecast that private LTE/5G infrastructure and devices will take a growing share of the overall private wireless market, growing from 11% in 2020 to 25% in 2026. The total private LTE/5G market opportunity, including services, is $45 billion-plus over the next six years, and growing at a healthy CAGR," commented Principal Analyst Kyung Mun.

For more about this report, click here.

About Mobile Experts Inc.:

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 20 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on Private LTE/5G, URLLC, In-Building Wireless, Edge Computing, ORAN, Fixed Wireless Access, RRH Semiconductors, RFFE, Small Cells, 5G mm-wave, Macro Base Stations, 5G Business case, Cellular IoT, CBRS Infrastructure and Devices, Big Picture IoT, and more.

CONTACT:

Rachel Winningham

Mobile Experts Inc.

[email protected]

+1 (408) 374-0690

www.mobile-experts.net

SOURCE Mobile Experts

Related Links

https://www.mobile-experts.net/

