Private LTE market to grow by USD 3,526.19 million from 2022 to 2027| Growing demand for secure and reliable wireless communication drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The private LTE market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,526.19 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 10.35%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing demand for secure and reliable wireless communication, the increasing adoption of IoT devices and applications, and the need for dedicated and mission-critical communications. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Private LTE Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., ASOCS Ltd., Boingo Wireless Inc., Casa Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Druid Software, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Parallel Wireless Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp.

Get a holistic overview of the Private LTE Market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Private LTE market - Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by End-user (Healthcare, Retail and e-commerce, IT and telecom, and Others), Component (Infrastructure and Services), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the healthcare segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the healthcare industry, private LTE integration is anticipated to boost professional collaboration, provide remote patient monitoring, and accelerate the sector's digital transformation. Furthermore, as a result of the rising demand for sophisticated healthcare services, private LTE technology provides dependable and secure communication. Hence, owing to such factors, private LTE in healthcare will have strong business growth, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the private LTE market during the forecast period future.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Private LTE market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Growing demand for secure and reliable wireless communication drives the growth of the private LTE market. Manufacturing, utilities, and transportation are among the major sectors factoring in the rising need for safe and dependable wireless communication. They heavily rely on effective and continuous communication in order to boost operational effectiveness, guarantee employee safety, and enable real-time monitoring and control systems.

Furthermore, they can also reduce the hazards of interference, congestion, and slowness, which are frequently observed in shared public networks by using private LTE. Hence, owing to factors such as the rising demand for secure and reliable wireless communication drives the growth of the private LTE market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Spectrum availability and licensing issues for private LTE deployments challenge the growth of the private LTE market. There is a difference between regions and nations in the regulations and spectrum band allotments for private LTE deployments.

Furthermore, the complicated ecosystem of spectrum rules, auctions, and regulatory frameworks that organizations must navigate may impede the timely deployment and expansion of private LTE networks. Additionally, it can take a long time, be expensive, and be difficult to get the necessary spectrum licenses. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the private LTE market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Private LTE Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the private LTE market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the private LTE market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the private LTE market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of private LTE market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The LTE IoT market size is expected to increase by USD 12,085.2 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.09%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers LTE IoT market segmentation by technology (NB-IoT and LTE-M) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growth in industrial automation is notably driving the LTE IoT market growth.

The fixed LTE market size is expected to increase to USD 56.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.26%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers fixed LTE market segmentation by solution (LTE infrastructure and other solutions) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increase in public communication network operators and telecom vendors is notably driving the fixed LTE market growth.

Private LTE market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.35% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,526.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 53% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., ASOCS Ltd., Boingo Wireless Inc., Casa Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Druid Software, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Parallel Wireless Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global private LTE market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global private lte market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Retail and e-commerce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Retail and e-commerce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Retail and e-commerce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Retail and e-commerce - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Retail and e-commerce - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Component

7.3 Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 119: Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 ASOCS Ltd.

Exhibit 123: ASOCS Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: ASOCS Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: ASOCS Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Boingo Wireless Inc.

Exhibit 126: Boingo Wireless Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Boingo Wireless Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Boingo Wireless Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Casa Systems Inc.

Exhibit 129: Casa Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Casa Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Casa Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 132: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 141: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

12.10 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 151: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 154: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 156: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 161: NEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: NEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: NEC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 164: NEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Nokia Corp.

Exhibit 166: Nokia Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Nokia Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Nokia Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Nokia Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 170: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 173: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Exhibit 175: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Overview



Exhibit 176: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key news



Exhibit 178: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Segment focus

12.17 ZTE Corp.

Exhibit 180: ZTE Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 181: ZTE Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 182: ZTE Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 183: ZTE Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: ZTE Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 185: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 186: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 187: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 188: Research methodology



Exhibit 189: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 190: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 191: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio