Private LTE/5G Networks for IoT Application, 2nd Edition: Private LTE/5G IoT Connections are Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 38% to Reach 7.1 million by 2028

Private LTE/5G Networks for IoT Applications is a strategy report analysing the latest developments on the rollout of private cellular networks worldwide.

The report estimates that there were a total of 2,900 private LTE/5G networks deployed across the world at the end of 2023, including trial and pilot deployments. With the growing momentum around private LTE and more local 5G spectrum becoming available across regions, the private LTE/5G network market is set to grow significantly in the next years. Until 2028, the report forecasts that the number of private LTE/5G network deployments will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 33 percent to reach 11,900 networks at the end of the period.

The major RAN vendors (Ericsson, Nokia and Huawei) all play significant roles as integrated solution providers and are challenged by a number smaller RAN equipment providers. Nokia counts the largest number of private network deployments with more than 635 private cellular customers at the end of Q2-2023. The vendors increasingly pursue channel-led sales strategies, and have developed ecosystems of mobile operators, system integrators, VARs and consulting partners to bring solutions to market. A number of small cell and other RAN equipment providers including Airspan Networks, Baicells, CommScope, JMA Wireless, Mavenir, Samsung Networks, Sercomm and ZTE provide competitive LTE/5G radio products and in some cases complete private network offerings.

Important specialised core network software vendors include Druid Software, Athonet (acquired by HPE in June 2023), as well as Affirmed Networks and Metaswitch (both part of Microsoft since mid-2020). In total, EPC/5GC offerings are available from close to 30 vendors. In line with the trend of network function virtualization, the major cloud service providers Microsoft and AWS have increased their focus on the telecommunications market in recent time. A third category is IT-centric players like Cisco and HPE. These companies focus on delivering fully integrated Wi Fi and private LTE/5G solutions, enabling network managers to administer Wi-Fi and private LTE/5G networks through a single pane of glass. Celona is a new entrant in the space, backed by NTT Data and Qualcomm, offering its integrated private cellular solution in a single SaaS subscription.

Private LTE/5G network deployments are growing from a small base, with an increasing number of organisations trialling and deploying networks. The report estimates that there Private LTE/5G network are about 2,200 private 4G LTE networks deployed globally today, serving a variety of use cases. Private 5G network deployments are moving from trials to commercial operations

and amounts to an estimated 700 networks whereof trials accounted for close to half. Until 2028, the number of private LTE/5G network deployments are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33 percent to reach 11,900 networks at the end of the period.

Spectrum availability is the most important enabling factor for the adoption of private LTE/5G networks. While the CBRS band in the US allows for both private LTE and 5G network deployments, organisations looking to deploy private LTE networks generally need to gain access to spectrum via mobile operators in most other markets. National regulators in an increasing number of countries, especially in Europe, are introducing local licensing models for private 5G networks. The private 5G ecosystem is however still in an early stage, especially on the device side.

Whereas the number of devices connected to indoor mobile phone networks and campus IT networks is closely tied to the number of employees or other user groups, edge devices connected to private LTE/5G networks for IoT use cases vary significantly between application areas. Nationwide utility and public safety networks may support hundreds of thousands or even millions of IoT devices, while the number of IoT devices connected to a local private LTE/5G network at a factory, port, mine or other industrial site typically are in the low hundreds to a few thousands.

The report estimates that the number of IoT devices connected to private LTE/5G networks amounted to 1.4 million at the end of 2023 with large-scale public safety and utility networks accounting for the majority of the volume. Until 2028, private LTE/5G IoT connections are expected to grow at a CAGR of 38 percent to reach 7.1 million.

Highlights from the report

Insights from 20 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

360-degree overview of the private LTE/5G ecosystem.

Comprehensive overview of spectrum availability for private LTE/5G network deployments.

Profiles of the key private LTE/5G solution providers.

In-depth analysis of private LTE/5G network deployments worldwide.

Detailed market forecast on private LTE/5G network deployments and IoT device shipments by technology and vertical market lasting until 2028.

The report answers the following questions

How will the private LTE/5G network market evolve over the next five years?

What spectrum is available for private LTE/5G network deployments?

What are the main spectrum licensing frameworks for private LTE/5G employed by regulators?

What types of organisations are deploying private LTE/5G networks?

What is the state of the 5G IoT device ecosystem?

Who are the main private LTE/5G solution providers?

What is the outlook for LTE/5G IoT device shipments for private LTE/5G networks?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Private Cellular Networks

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Spectrum for private LTE/5G networks

1.3 Private LTE/5G network components and deployment models

1.4 Private cellular network market segmentation

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.2 Private LTE/5G industry players

2.3 Private network market sizing and forecast

2.4 Regional markets

2.5 Edge device shipments for private LTE/5G networks

3 Company Profiles and Strategies

Acceleran

Airspan Networks

Amazon Web Services

Baicells Technologies

Celona

Cisco

CommScope

Druid Software

Ericsson

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei

JMA Wireless

Mavenir

Microsoft

Nokia

Sercomm

