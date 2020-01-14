Private Payment App Mezu Launches The MezuCard Cashback Reward For Its Customers

CLEVELAND, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mezu , the only private mobile payments app that lets users pay and get paid from anyone without sharing any private information, today announces the launch of the MezuCard Cashback Rewards program.

Mezu customers who use their MezuCard at Amazon, McDonald's and Dunkin' will receive an instant 20% cashback on every purchase. This means Mezu customers will receive $1 back on every $5 they spend at these select merchants*. The MezuCard Cashback Rewards program will cover additional merchants in the coming weeks through the month of January, including Walmart. Each MezuCard Cashback Reward offer will have limited availability.

Any MezuCard Cashback Reward customers receive will be credited directly back to their Mezu balance, and can be used to pay other Mezu users or on additional MezuCard purchases.

For more information about Mezu, please visit: https://www.mezu.com/ . Further details of the promotion can be found here .

*up to a total of $10 cashback.

About Mezu:

Mezu is disrupting the global payment space with the only global private payment app that offers choice, privacy, and international portability, across a full financial services product suite. The Mezu app works just like virtual cash enabling customers to pay anyone, for anything anywhere without compromising the privacy of the transactions and the privacy of your data. Mezu does not sell or trade its customers' personal, payment or spending information. Through its global partnership with Mastercard, Mezu offers a digital-only debit card, which can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Mezu is available in the U.S. on Apple's App Store and Google Play. Learn more at mezu.com and follow Mezu on Twitter: @GetMezu.

The Mezu Debit Card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International.

