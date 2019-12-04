Private Philanthropy Robert Chinn Foundation Awards 35 Charities

Classically trained violinist and 13-language soprano Maki Mae will headline the concert with musical director Ed Roth, keyboardist to 9-Grammy Award winners. As seen on America's Got Talent, Maki Mae was born partly deaf and will perform her award-winning repertoire from Puccini to Phantom of the Opera.

The Foundation received grant requests from Washington, Alaska, California, Hawaii, and nationally. Local and national charities will receive grant awards in the areas of Arts & Culture, Youth Education & Development, and Health & Wellness.

Women's University Club of Seattle, Sundance Institute, and Academy Museum of Motion Pictures are among those honored with Asian Distinguished Speakers Grants and National Grants for the Arts.

Presenters include Seattle Foundation Cedric Davis, Robert Chinn Foundation Chairman Karen Wong, Treasurer Stephanie Garrett, Gates Foundation CIO Sue Taylor, Chair of Finance & Investments Aaron Olson, and Washington Leadership Committee Member Wei Gao.

In addition to advancing grants, the Foundation also provided additional support to Seattle Symphony for Lang Lang's concert at Benaroya Hall, and to Seattle Theatre Group for Miss Saigon presented at the Paramount Theatre.

About Robert Chinn Foundation

One of the oldest Asian family private philanthropies in America, the Robert Chinn Foundation continues the vision of Seattle financier Robert Chinn for the betterment of the community. The Foundation honors the family's six-generations of service in the United States from building the transcontinental railroad to Robert Chinn establishing the first Asian-owned bank in America.

Through its grantmaking, the Foundation educates the public about Asian contributions in the United States and the world, supports youth education and early-career development, and promotes Asian artistic excellence and cross-cultural narratives. The Foundation also oversees the Asian Hall of Fame, the world's only pan-Asian accolade across all disciplines. For more information, visit www.robertchinnfoundation.org.

