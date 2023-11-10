PRIVATE SCHOOL VILLAGE (PSV) RAISES MORE THAN $350K AT ANNUAL SNEAKER SOIREE LAUNCHING UNIQUE SCHOLARSHIP

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Private School Village (PSV), a parent-focused nonprofit organization that supports Black and brown families across more than 65 Los Angeles private schools, celebrated its 5th anniversary at the Annual PSV Sneaker Soiree on Saturday, November 4, 2023. More than 500 notable celebrities, business leaders, and supporters of PSV's mission gathered at Second Home Hollywood for the prom-inspired, sneaker-themed fundraiser which raised more than $350K for the organizations newly-launched program, The Village Scholarship (TVS).

TVS is a partial elementary school scholarship designed to address affordability and the need to belong in a school community. The scholarship, for Black and brown students from low-income households, is set to roll out as a pilot program in January 2024 by naming its inaugural recipients. This first-of-its-kind scholarship is unique in that a parent-led organization is awarding financial support to families via a "portable" scholarship that empowers the recipient who may need to switch schools at some point. Additionally, it will not only impact representation and the organization's efforts to increase racial socialization, but also, the scholarship aims to create increased opportunities to further evaluate and explore current school financial aid models to inspire ingenuity. Funds raised from the sneaker event supports at least four scholarships across a possible seven years of schooling, ensuring that deserving students have access to quality education and a supportive community.

"We are happy to support Private School Village and this new important scholarship program, The Village Scholarship. It helps pave a brighter future for Black and brown elementary school students," said Earvin "Magic" and Cookie Johnson, longtime advocates for education and private school grandparents. "PSV is a wonderful organization doing unique and long overdue work to better the experience for our children in schools. It embodies the spirit of community and showcases the incredible impact we can make when we come together."

Renowned Actor and PSV Community Member Michael Ealy co-hosted the event urging guests to reflect on the impact of PSV and make generous contributions to support The Village Scholarship. Ealy said, "The PSV Sneaker Soiree surpassed all expectations! With the immense power, diversity, and soul of this community, we are now able to cultivate a much healthier experience for our children's education. We're creating unforgettable memories! Together, we celebrated the joy of giving, the transformative impact it brings, all while dancing the night away."

Producer/Actor & PSV Community Member Tory Kittles said, "I believe that PSV's presence is crucial because there are no other organizations like it that specifically cater to the needs of the Black and brown community. As a parent, it has been incredibly valuable to receive support not only for myself and my family but also to witness the potential impact it can have on the community as a whole. It's truly a unique and essential resource."

Lisa Johnson, founder and executive director of PSV, expressed, "There is tremendous power in the PSV community – a community of Black and brown families working together across private schools to address challenges and experiences that largely impact us in these predominantly white institutions. The launch of The Village Scholarship is just one more way we are working collaboratively with our schools to solve for a decades old challenge—affordability! This is empowering, significant, and only the tip of the iceberg of what PSV can do, together!"

The 4-hour event also recognized outstanding individuals, such as Traci Allen, a kindergarten teacher at The Wesley School who was honored with the PSV Teacher of the Year Award for her dedication to helping students feel seen and valued. Additionally, the Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences Black Family Alliance won Parent Program of the Year for "Project X," a project that increased racial socialization and racial literacy. These honorees were nominated by PSV community members and recipients were selected by a small group of parents from across private schools serving as the selection committee.

The event featured DJ MaL-Ski, Solo the artist, Art Rebel, digital caricature portraits, photo booths, a raffle to Cabo valued at $12,000, and an online auction, providing guests with a memorable and enjoyable experience. VIP guests included Cookie Johnson, Michael Ealy, Tory Kittles, Danny Pino, Jada Paul, Channing Dungey, Tanika Ray, Lizzy Mathis, Angel Laketa Moore, KJ Rose, Crystal Lee Brown, Angela Lewis, James Farrior, and Nichol Whiteman.

Private School Village (PSV) is a parent-focused voluntary 501(c)3 nonprofit working to support Black and brown families once enrolled in private schools so that students fully thrive. PSV, founded in 2018, is a first-of-its-kind community-based organization that works in partnership with families and more than 65 greater Los Angeles-based private schools to increase racial literacy, socialization, representation, and support related research. PSV is not a school but rather a village of families working together across and in partnership with private schools to bolster belonging and create a more equitable and healthy school experience. For more information about the PSV Sneaker Soiree, check the Private School Village Instagram @privateschoolvillage.org. For more information, visit www.privateschoolvillage.org .

