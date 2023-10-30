Private sector should play bigger role in Asia's growth, IFF panel urges

News provided by

International Finance Forum

30 Oct, 2023, 05:13 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The private sector should play bigger role in Asia's economy to maintain its growth momentum, panelists urged during the IFF 2023 Annual Meeting discussion on Sunday.

Experts also called for structural reform to tackle long-term growth challenges faced by Asian countries.

The private sector is very important and has been the growth engine, said Takehiko Nakao, former President of Asia Development Bank and Chair of Mizuho Research & Technologies.

Suh Young Kyung, Member of Monetary Policy Board, Bank of Korea, thinks governments should let private sector play dominant role in the economy as Asia faces a rapid aging population.

"The private sector should have a bigger share of the cake. We should provide equal opportunities for the private sector," said Suh.

Despite the rising trend of fragmentation, Asia continues to embrace and benefit from globalization as most Asian economies are import-driven.

Wang Tao, Chief China Economist of UBS Investment Bank thinks that the so-called deglobalisation is in fact decoupling and derisking from China. Asian countries that have benefited from decoupling are still very much proponents of globalisation.

Moreover, Asian countries should still push for effective reform and have open markets, said Zhuang Juzhong, IFF Academic Member.

Digitalization is increasingly driving Asian growth, according to Zhang Tao, Chief Representative for Asia and the Pacific, Bank for International Settlement. "Asia now accounts for nearly 60% of the world's online retail sales."

Fiscal policies have driven Asia's economic growth over the past few decades. Experts agreed that fiscal policy was still important at the moment. But fiscal policies have to combine with structural reforms.

Nakao thinks fiscal policies should lean towards making a more equitable society.

Zhuang argued that fiscal policy is important to support employment and structural reform will be crucial in boosting consumption.

Wang of UBS argued that compared with other regions, Asian countries use more fiscal polices. She thinks governments should know when to let the markets play bigger roles.

"Governments should... let the private sector flourish," said Wang.

SOURCE International Finance Forum

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.