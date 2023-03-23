Private security services market size is set to grow by USD 56.33 billion from 2021 to 2026: Rapid urbanization to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global private security services market size is estimated to grow by USD 56.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Rapid urbanization is driving market growth. Many people moved to urban areas in the last few decades, especially in emerging economies, for better employment opportunities. This, in turn, has increased the number of construction of residential and commercial complexes in urban areas, which require private security services. The popularity of virtual security systems is a key trend in the market. Some of the common applications of virtual security systems include retail security, construction security, residential complex security, parking lot security, hotel security, and government institution security. Virtual security systems are a cost-effective tool. With the increasing labor wages, virtual security systems will become prominent. Hence, Technavio expects virtual security systems to be a key trend. For more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Private Security Services Market 2022-2026

Private security services market - Segmentation assessment

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (industrial, residential, financial institutions, and others) and service (manned guarding, electronic security services, and cash services).

The industrial segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. This segment is the largest adopter of security services such as manned guarding and electronic security systems. Rapid urbanization and the increasing population are driving the demand for various products. As a result, the number of manufacturing activities is increasing globally. These factors are creating a significant demand for private security services.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global private security services market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global private security services market.

APAC will account for 31% of the global market's growth during the forecast period. The region has some of the fastest-growing economies in the world, such as China, India, Thailand , and Indonesia , which are witnessing rapid economic development. Economic growth in these countries supports infrastructural development. Rapid urbanization is creating significant demand for residential and commercial complexes, thereby fueling the demand for private security services. Moreover, governments of countries in APAC are investing in the capacity expansion of existing airports in many cities. The growing investments in public infrastructure will create significant demand for private security services. The increasing number of terror threats and homicide cases in APAC is also fueling the demand for private security services in the region.

Private security services market – Major challenges hindering the market growth

The shortage of private security personnel will challenge the private security services market growth during the forecast period.

will challenge the private security services market growth during the forecast period. The demand for private security services is increasing due to the rapid growth of the urban population globally.

The expansion of the private security services market is dependent on manned security services.

However, private security service providers are facing a shortage of skilled security personnel.

Factors such as a lack of career path, the disparity in pay packages, and long working hours are leading to this shortage.

These factors will impede market growth globally during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this private security services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the private security services market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the private security services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the private security services market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of private security services market vendors

Private Security Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 56.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ADT INC., Allied Universal, AMZ Sicherheitsdienste GmbH, GardaWorld Security Corp., Hanwei International Security Services Co.Ltd., ICTS International NV, ISS AS, Kingdom Protection Services Pvt. Ltd, Loomis AB, Mitie Group Plc., Monitronics International Inc., OCS Group Ltd., Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd., Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA, Provisor Security Services, SECOM Plc, Securitas AB, SIS Ltd., Corps of Commissionaires Management Ltd., and Top IPS Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

