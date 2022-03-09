Private Tutoring Market in the US to grow by USD 8.37 bn | Technavio

Private Tutoring Market in US: Driver

The growing demand for customized learning is driving the private tutoring market in the US. Conventional tutoring services include overhead costs associated with amenities such as classrooms, equipment, and related facilities. Owing to the rapid penetration of mobile phones and tablets and the increasing network connectivity, vendors are offering online tutoring programs. These programs not only overcome challenges associated with conventional tutoring services but also provide flexibility to learners through self-paced learning methods.

Private Tutoring Market in US: Challenge

The availability of open-source material will challenge the private tutoring market growth in the US. The market faces a major threat from open-source tutoring services, which provide learning material free of cost. The popularity of massive open online courses (MOOCs) in the US is increasing due to their highly robust and dynamic curriculum. MOOCs are emerging as a viable alternative to academic education in schools. Students can avail free online course content through mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets and complete the courses according to their own pace. Students and parents are increasingly viewing open-source learning as a cost-effective alternative to private tutoring services, owing to the high costs involved in availing of private tutoring services. Thus, the rising popularity of MOOCs and open-source learning is expected to hamper the growth of the tutoring services market in the US during the forecast period.

Private Tutoring Market In US: Some Key Vendors and their Offerings

Chegg Inc. - Key services offered by the company include Chegg Tutors and Chegg Math Solver.

Club Z! Inc. - The company offers in-person and online private tutoring services to students for academic subjects and test preparation.

Growing Stars Inc. - The company offers online private tutoring services for range of high school, middle school, and college-level subjects as well as competitive examinations such as SAT and PSAT. It also provides online private tutoring for computer science and to AP/IB/GCSE/IGCSE aspirants.

Huntington Mark LLC - The company offers personalized one-to-one tutoring services to elementary, middle school, and high school students. It also offers tutoring services to students preparing for college-level and high school-level examinations such as ACT, SAT, HSEE, and SSAT as well as other competitive exams such as regents, state tests, ASVAB, GED, and TASC.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. - The company offers online private tutoring services to students through its subsidiary, Knewton Inc. Products offered include Alta adaptive learning courseware.

Private Tutoring Market In US: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the private tutoring market in US by type (Curriculum-based learning and test preparation) and market landscape (online learning and blended learning).

Private Tutoring Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.61% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.90 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Tutor Inc., ArborBridge Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Boston Tutoring Services LLC, Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Coursera Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Growing Stars Inc., Huntington Mark LLC, John Wiley & Sons Inc., Mathnasium LLC, MindLaunch Coaching, Pearson Plc, Sylvan Learning LLC, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., Tutor Doctor, TutorMe LLC, Varsity Tutors LLC, Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Wyzant Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Education services

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.2.1 Pitching and profiling

2.2.2.2 Resourcing and communicating

2.2.2.3 Delivery and support

2.2.2.4 Connecting and innovating

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: US - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

3.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on market and recovery from pandemic

Exhibit 07: US market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Curriculum-based learning

Test preparation

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Curriculum-based learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Curriculum-based learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Curriculum-based learning - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Test preparation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6. Market Segmentation by Learning method

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Online learning

Blended learning

Exhibit 22: Learning method - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Learning method

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Learning method

6.3 Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Online learning - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Blended learning - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Learning method

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Learning method

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers of price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rates and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing emphasis on STEM education

8.1.2 Rising popularity of personalized learning

8.1.3 Availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Availability of open-source material

8.2.2 High development cost associated with e-learning courses

8.2.3 Constraints related to digitization of educational content

Exhibit 30: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing emphasis on microlearning

8.3.2 Rising influence of data analytics on tutoring services

8.3.3 Rising popularity of mobile applications and connected devices in private tutoring

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 32: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 33: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 34: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 35: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Chegg Inc.

Exhibit 36: Chegg Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 37: Chegg Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 38: Chegg Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 39: Chegg Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 40: Chegg Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Club Z! Inc.

Exhibit 41: Club Z! Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 42: Club Z! Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 43: Club Z! Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Growing Stars Inc.

Exhibit 44: Growing Stars Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 45: Growing Stars Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 46: Growing Stars Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Huntington Mark LLC

Exhibit 47: Huntington Mark LLC - Overview

Exhibit 48: Huntington Mark LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 49: Huntington Mark LLC - Key offerings

10.7 John Wiley & Sons Inc.

Exhibit 50: John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 51: John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 52: John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 53: John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 MindLaunch Coaching

Exhibit 55: MindLaunch Coaching - Overview

Exhibit 56: MindLaunch Coaching - Product and service

Exhibit 57: MindLaunch Coaching - Key offerings

10.9 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 58: Pearson Plc - Overview

Exhibit 59: Pearson Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Pearson Plc - Key news

Exhibit 61: Pearson Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Sylvan Learning LLC

Exhibit 63: Sylvan Learning LLC - Overview

Exhibit 64: Sylvan Learning LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 65: Sylvan Learning LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Varsity Tutors LLC

Exhibit 66: Varsity Tutors LLC - Overview

Exhibit 67: Varsity Tutors LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Varsity Tutors LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Wyzant Inc.

Exhibit 69: Wyzant Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 70: Wyzant Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 71: Wyzant Inc. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 72: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 73: Research Methodology

Exhibit 74: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 75: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 76: List of abbreviations

