Private Tutoring Market in US Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. The report also offers information on several market vendors, including Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., and Growing Stars Inc., among others.

Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation to compete in the market.

Chegg Inc - In September 2019, Chegg Inc. acquired Thinkful, an online learning platform that offers professional courses directly to students across the US.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Type:

Curriculum-based learning:



The private tutoring market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the curriculum-based learning segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.





The rising importance of STEM courses in the education industry in the US has contributed to the growth of the segment over the last few years.



Test preparation Segmentation by Learning Method:

Online learning :

:

The market growth of the online learning segment is expected to be maximum during the forecast period.





The popularity of personalized learning has aided the adoption of online private tutoring services in the US over the last few years



Blended learning

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Latest Trends Driving the Global Private Tutoring Market in US

Private Tutoring Market in US Driver:

Growing demand for personalized learning:

Online tutoring programs not only overcome challenges associated with conventional tutoring services but also provide flexibility to learners through self-paced learning methods. Moreover, vendors are leveraging the rapid penetration of mobile phones and tablets and the increasing network connectivity to offer online tutoring programs.

Private Tutoring Market in US Trend:

Increasing emphasis on microlearning:

Microlearning includes quizzes, games, and just-in-time content delivery in the form of video, audio, text, or infographics, making learning more engaging. Also, Microlearning involves small-sized modules, which are easy for learners to understand within a short period. These factors will positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

VR in Gaming Market by Component, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 – The VR in gaming market share is expected to increase by USD 15.01 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 49.55%.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Digital OOH Market by Application, Type, Category, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 – The digital OOH market has the potential to grow by USD 5.08 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.00%.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Private Tutoring Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.90 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Growing Stars Inc., Huntington Mark LLC, John Wiley & Sons Inc., MindLaunch Coaching, Pearson Plc, Sylvan Learning LLC, Varsity Tutors LLC, and Wyzant Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

