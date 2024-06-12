Private Tutors Can Help Students Create Extra 'Sparkle' for Ivy League University Applications

OXFORD, England, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Ivy League and other prestigious universities reinstate SAT requirements after relaxing the rules during COVID, leading provider of private tuition, Tutors International, today released a comment about how to improve your university application.

Expert private tutors can support academic study, university applications, and SAT-readiness while promoting students’ mental health with movement, exploration and mentorship. (PRNewsfoto/Tutors International)

Universities across the US - including Yale , Brown , Dartmouth and MIT - are returning to a system that prioritizes SAT scores and other indicators of personal and academic success that can set students apart from others with similar GPAs. They temporarily adopted test-optional policies during COVID in recognition of the fact that it was difficult for all students to sit for tests safely.

Good SAT scores are important, but so is 'sparkle'

High-quality private tutoring, personalized to an individual student's strengths and learning style, can make an enormous difference to SAT results.

Nathaniel Hannan, US Client Relationship Manager at Tutors International, has successfully tutored many students through their SATs:

"Students perform best on standardized tests when they are well-prepared through tutoring. Over a decade, I have routinely helped students elevate their scores from the 50-60th percentile range to the 99th percentile."

With a focused preparation strategy, a tutor can work with the student to achieve their academic and personal goals. With fierce competition for Ivy League places, it's not just SAT scores that will determine acceptance. As a trusted mentor and educator, engaging a private tutor early on will ensure you're focused on the things that will impress admissions officers.

As Tutors International Founder and CEO, Adam Caller, says:

"The majority of enquiries we've received have been from parents who are just not happy with the standard of education in school. They want their children to go to Oxford University or Harvard, and to compete with kids in the UK, the US and in other countries. Those children need that extra 'sparkle' – that added 'something' that puts them ahead of most of their peers."

Students are thriving in non-traditional learning environments, achieving exceptional results . Private tutoring offers one-to-one attention and an individualized curriculum that allows students to work at their own pace, in a comfortable environment, and offers them the ability to explore and focus on their own academic and extra-curricular interests without the pressures of the classroom.

More families every year are choosing to educate their children outside of the traditional classroom environment for a variety of different reasons , from special educational needs to family, work, and travel commitments.

