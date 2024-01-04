Private U.S. Investment Landscape & Global Emerging Market Report 2023: Top 25 Investments Across Seed to Series C Rounds

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Private U.S. Investment Landscape & Global Emerging Market Reports 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Your gateway to a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. investment patterns, global market's dynamic landscape, and emerging company trends. The robust data forms the foundation of this report, offering an insightful dive into the intricate tapestry of the 2023 U.S. investment landscape.

The report unveils the year's top 25 investments across seed to series C rounds and key industries, while spotlighting the most active investors by round, city, and those armed with significant dry powder, delivering a thorough perspective on the dynamic financial topography influencing the U.S. investment arena.

In 2023, the software industry definitely bagged the crown for securing the largest investment round, where a company managed to amass an impressive funding of $126 million. The software market, being a front-runner in the business world, has anticipated revenues soaring about $650.7 billion by the year 2023.

Key Highlights

  • Chapter 2 uncovers the intricacies within software, financial services, biotechnology, Internet, fintech, and healthcare industries, providing valuable insights and access to the fastest growing sub-sectors in each. This knowledge empowers you to strategically navigate the landscape and seize opportunities in 2024.
  • Chapter 3 delves into the top 25 countries attracting capital and showing high investment activity in 2023 across rounds and industries, offering key insights into global investment trends.
  • Chapter 4: The algorithms used forecast upcoming capital raises. Access the list of upcoming rounds, spanning seed to series D across the most influential sectors, including software, financial services, biotechnology, Internet, fintech, and healthcare.

Key Report Features

  • All-In-One Solution: The only investment intelligence platform that encompasses and connects data on 50 million private companies, market insights and investments.
  • Increased Efficiency: Investment professionals can streamline their operations and improve efficiency by automating time-consuming tasks, such as data collection, analysis, and reporting.
  • Time-Saving: The report allows investment professionals to quickly and easily access the data they need, saving them time and enabling them to focus on more strategic tasks.
  • Confident Decisions: Trusted data sources and AI technology allow you to assess risks associated with potential investments more accurately, providing you a complete picture of potential ROI.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: U.S. Investment Landscape 2023
1.1 Largest Deals In 2023
1.2 Most Active Investors (Per Investment Round)
1.3 Investors With Most Dry/Powder - To This Date

Chapter 2: Global Market Reports & Insights
2.1 Fintech Market - Global
2.2 IT Service Market - Global
2.3 Software Market - Global
2.4 Artificial Intelligence Market - Global
2.5 E-Commerce Market - U.S. Focus

Chapter 3: Global Investment Highlights 2023
3.1 Countries That Attracted Most Capital (Per Investment Size)
3.2 Countries With the most Investment Activity (Per Number Rounds)
3.3 U.S. Companies With the Largest Deals In 2023 (Per Investment Size)

Chapter 4: Signals & Actionable Insights in U.S. Private
4.1 Upcoming Financial Rounds

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n5e07c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

